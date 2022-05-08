The Friends of the Blue Star Trail, which has been in the process of establishing an off-road recreational path between South Haven and Saugatuck, has named a new member to its Board of Directors.
Kevin L. Martin is the newest board member, according to Clark Carmichael, president of the Friends of the Blue Star Trail. He replaces Laura Jager of South Haven, a member of the board since 2017, who recently stepped down to spend more time with her family.
“We are excited to have Kevin join our Board. He brings tremendous expertise, energy, familiarity with our local communities, and enthusiasm to our initiative to continue funding and building the Blue Star Trail,” Carmichael said. “Kevin became heavily involved with the Friends last year as the chairperson and host for its annual fundraising event, A Toast to the Blue Star Trail, which raised more than $80,000 in a single evening.”
Martin, who specializes in marketing, founded and led KLM Creative, Inc. – a business-to-business full-service marketing agency with more than 20 associates, located in San Francisco. Martin is actively involved in the Saugatuck-Douglas community as a supporter of the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Paws-4-Cause, Kids Food Basket, and A.W.A.R.E.
Carmichael expressed appreciation for Jager’s years of service to the board.
“Laura has been a strong advocate for the Blue Star Trail – her strong familiarity with South Haven and considerable expertise in fundraising will be missed. Although Laura will no longer be an active Board member, she promises to remain involved as a volunteer.”