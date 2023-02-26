Two new members, Kurt Doroh of Bangor and Stephanie Timmer of South Haven, have been named to the Van Buren County Economic Development Corp.
Doroh is a current Van Buren County Commissioner serving the third district. He has served on the Van Buren County Planning Commission for 12 years and was the executive director of Van Buren County Habitat for Humanity for two years.
Timmer is the senior vice president of Sturgis Bank serving the Western Market Region-South Haven and Bangor. She is the chair for the City of South Haven’s Local Development Finance Authority and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
“We are excited about the caliber of people on this board advising how Van Buren County can continue to support business growth throughout our community,” said Tom Stanek, Economic Development Corp. chair.