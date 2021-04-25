In preparation for the opening of the new Bronson South Haven hospital in late May, four specialty medical practices are moving from the current hospital to new office locations this week. The practices that are relocating include:
Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare
Bronson General Surgery Specialists
Bronson Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Specialists
Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine
Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare and Bronson Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Specialists will move into the former FastCare/Urgent Care location at 970 S. Bailey Ave., just across the street from the current hospital. The move date for these practices is Monday, April 26.
Also on April 26, Bronson General Surgery Specialists will be moving to a temporary office in the Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists practice located at 950 S. Bailey Ave., Suite #1. The practice is located adjacent to the Bronson Wellness Center.
On Thursday, April 29, Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine will be moving to a temporary office at 930 Blue Star Highway, in a space adjacent to Bronson Family Medicine – Blue Star. The wound center will have a separate, private entrance on the east side of the building, facing Blue Star Highway.
Wound, hyperbaric and surgical services are scheduled to move from their temporary locations to a new 4,500 square foot building currently being constructed on the Bronson South Haven campus. The new building will be located just north of the new Bronson South Haven Hospital. That opening date is targeted for Nov. 1.
Hyperbaric medicine care will be temporarily unavailable at Bronson South Haven. Hyperbaric medicine treatments will be provided at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo during the transition period. Hyperbaric medicine treatment services will resume in South Haven in November.
For more information, visit bronsonhealth.com/south haven.