A year and eight months after construction first began in October of 2019, the new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital is set to open its doors Tuesday to the public.
“All hospital-based services will switch from the old hospital to the new hospital on that date,” said Jay Newmarch, a communications specialist for Bronson Healthcare Group. “Everyone is busy dotting all the 'I's' and crossing all the 'T's' in preparation for Tuesday”
Hospital staff and other workers have been busy for the past several months moving equipment and supplies from the current hospital to the new one, fronting Blue Star Highway, between 6th and 8th avenues.
The new, two-story, 52,000-square-foot facility is about two-thirds the size of the current hospital and features 9 in-patient beds and 14 emergency department beds. The new hospital will continue to offer the same services the hospital currently offers for acute, emergency, primary and specialty care, with the exception of the wound care unit which will be housed in a new building, currently under construction to the north of the new hospital. The new hospital will also be home to Bronson South Haven Internal Medicine, Bronson South Haven Family Medicine, Bronson South Haven Pediatrics and Bronson Obstetrics, Gynecology & Midwifery Specialists.
The new hospital, which people will be able to access from either Blue Star Highway or S. Bailey Avenue, will be environmentally friendly, as well. Hospital officials say the hospital is expected to exceed minimum energy code building requirements through use of energy-efficient LED lighting, high performance, low E-coated glass, indoor air quality improvements and building material resource conservation. Contractors have also used low-volatile organic compound (VOC) materials and materials with high recyclable content.
Hospital officials had hoped to open the new hospital earlier this year, but were hampered by construction supply issues caused by COVID-19 health restrictions.
“Unexpected delays in receiving some building materials due to the disruption to supply chains during the pandemic contributed to the two month delay,” said Dr. Matthew Dommer, chief operating officer for Bronson South Haven.
After the new hospital opens, Bronson plans to tear down the current facility at 955 S. Bailey Ave.
“It would have cost $40-$60 million to fix the current facility,” Kirk Richardson, senior vice president of community care for Bronson Healthcare, said in a previous interview. “That's why it was decided to build a new building.” It wasn't just the expense. but the age of the existing medical facility, which has infrastructure that dates back to the 1940s to mid-1960s, he went on to explain.