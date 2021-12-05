GLENN — Michigan’s oldest continuously operating two-room rural school is expanding.
As part of its goal to become West Michigan’s foremost nature-rich elementary school, construction has started on an addition to Glenn School that will allow the facility to help reach its goal of becoming Michigan’s first, nature-rich K-6 school.
After partnering with Outdoor Discovery Center of Holland in 2017, Glenn School has offered students a college prep academic curriculum supplemented with an outdoor perspective.
The nature-based curriculum allows students to connect the natural world to core classes such as math, science and English.
Glenn’s teaching staff design and teach STEM and outdoor activities every week. With the help of Bob Wandel and other Outdoor Discovery Center education staff, a curriculum has been developed that focuses on connecting students with the natural environment in the community.
The 1,192 square-foot addition will include a new multi-purpose room to allow for more nature-based activities and other programs, as well as a new main entrance and office space.
“The goals for the multi-purpose room are to bring outside in whenever possible and address our limited space issues,” explained Cate Rutter, Glenn School administrative assistant. “We have ideas for salmon-raising, hydroponic growing, and other activities to be utilized in the new space on a year-round basis. The multi-purpose room will also offer educational opportunities for our music, art and Spanish classes, small group or individualized instruction, specialists, and outside presenters. In the past, we have utilized our kitchen, coat room, hallway and local buildings when looking for extra space for those activities.”
The new entrance and office space will streamline method of entry and security, according to Rutter, and allow additional visibility of the playground and driveway.
Opened in 1857, Glenn Public School was built as a single-room schoolhouse, and in 1910 a second room was added on. It continues to offer small class sizes and multi-aged classrooms.