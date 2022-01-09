St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.