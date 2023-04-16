A new executive director has been hired to lead the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy.
Michael Larson was hired earlier this month to lead the organization which oversees 20,000 acres of natural areas throughout Southwest Michigan, including the Black River Preserve in Geneva Township, Pilgrim Haven Natural Area and Porter Legacy Dunes in South Haven Township, Wau-Ke-Na W.E. Smith Preserve in Glenn and Jeptha Lake Fen in Columbia Township. He takes the place of former director Peter Ter Louw who resigned from his position at the end of 2022.
“We’re excited to have Mike onboard, and we look forward to him applying his 30-plus years of experience in nonprofit administration and fundraising to helping SWMLC to conserve and steward even more land, help ensure water quality, biodiversity, and resiliency in our region, and to help connect even more people with nature,” said Conservancy Board chair Bruce Grubb in a news release.
Larson has earned a reputation as a community-focused strategist, convener and collaborative leader, according to Grubb. He brings more than two decades of executive management experience to the Conservancy, having served a catalytic role in promoting the growth and success of mission-driven organizations. Most recently, Larson held the role of President & Chief Executive Officer of the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW), where he led the organization since 2017. During his tenure, Larson provided leadership and capacity-building for all Michigan United Ways. Prior to leading MAUW, Larson served as the leader of various Michigan United Ways. He led the merger of the United Ways of Greater Battle Creek and Kalamazoo into a single organization, providing the vision and leadership for the newly formed organization.
As an outdoorsman and resident of Southwest Michigan for over two decades, Larson said he is committed to the region and to the mission of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy. “SWMLC’s mission to protect and care for nature so that it will be here for others in the future is so needed. I’m excited to be part of this organization and working with this great team.”