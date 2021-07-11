Although the coronavirus pandemic has subsided significantly, the effect it has had on a group of artists can be seen in the newest exhibit now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.
“Alone Together: Visual Stories from the Pandemic,” features the work of 22 artist members of the Indiana Women’s Caucus for Art, opened June 26 and will continue through Aug. 7, with a closing reception on that day from 2-4 p.m.
“The exhibit explores the challenges and unexpected opportunities posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrates creativity, and showcases new work made during a time of change and uncertainty,” said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
Hagy said she is glad that after more than a year of closure to the public due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the art center can once again open its doors to the public for in-person exhibitions.
“It is wonderful to have visitors in the gallery again viewing art,” she said. “It is truly a joy to see people spending time looking at the art work in the gallery. When a family or a group comes in and discusses art together, showing each other which pieces are their favorites and discussing the techniques and thought behind the pieces – it is an enjoyable experience for us to watch. This is something that I as the director really missed when the exhibitions were in person. Often someone will stop by on their way out and tell me what their favorite piece was or what they found the most intriguing, and this brings a different energy to the work of the South Haven Center for the Arts that we were not able to get when visitors were viewing the work online.”
Not that utilizing the internet was a futile experience for the art center.
“‘Alone Together’ had a virtual reception on Friday June 25 with 22 participants, and includes a companion virtual gallery online,” Hagy said. “We will continue to include virtual galleries for all of the exhibitions in the 2021 season, as well as continuing some virtual events with artists. The virtual exhibitions and events have proven to be a way for us to extend our reach and share artists’ work with a broader audience. It also serves as an archive of our exhibitions, which allows artists, members, and donors to see the quality and breadth of the exhibitions we produce. We currently have 7 exhibitions available online. We plan to continue enhancing our in-person exhibitions and programming with virtual programming and virtual companion exhibitions moving forward.”
“Alone Together” includes nearly 40 works of art by 22 artists.
“There are 33 pieces hung on the wall and three dimensional pedestal pieces. The exhibition includes fiber, clay, photography, pastel, digital, oil painting, printmaking, and mixed media,” Hagy said.
The art center’s exhibition selection committee included “Alone Together” as part of this year’s list of exhibitions after reviewing a number of proposals.
“The quality of the proposal submitted by the Indiana Women’s Caucus for the Arts professionally presented high-quality beautiful work from a diversity of artists, and scored the highest in the committee’s selection process,” Hagy said. “Additionally, several members of this group are strongly connected to South Haven, including one member that lives in South Haven, Angela Michielutti, and one member that lives in Watervliet, Carol Myers, while several others have a connection to the area through seasonal residences.”
The exhibition and the closing reception are free and open to the public.
South Haven Center for the Arts hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
“Alone Together” is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.