PAW PAW — Starting in March, the Van Buren County government will be led by a new interim administrator, following the departure of Ryan Post.
Van Buren County commissioners voted at the end of January to hire Charles Norton as interim deputy county administrator to replace Post, who was named the new finance director for Kalamazoo County. Post’s last day will be March 3.
“The board accepted my resignation at the Jan. 24 Committee of the Whole meeting and appointed Charles Norton as the interim deputy county administrator to assist with the transition,” Post said.
Post was hired to become interim county administrator in June 2022 to replace Frank Hardester – who had resigned to pursue other interests. Prior to being named interim administrator, Post served as finance director for Van Buren County for three years. In October, county board members promoted him to county administrator.
Post, however, decided to pursue other employment interests over the past several months.
“I spent the first 12 years of my career in Kalamazoo County and am going back to be their next finance director,” he said.
Norton is no stranger to Van Buren County government. He has served as the county’s information technology director for the past five years. Prior to that, he worked in the information technology department for the city of Battle Creek for 11 years.
“Though technology has been my trade for almost 16 years, my true passion is organizational leadership and I’m excited for the opportunity to serve Van Buren County in this role,” Norton said in an interview Tuesday. “We have a great team and a great community here and it has been a privilege and an honor to serve it in my previous role, so I am hoping to continue that experience going forward.”
Norton holds a master’s of business administration degree from Western Governors University, a bachelor degree in applied science in aviation maintenance management from Western Michigan University and an associate degree in science computer of engineering from Kellogg Community College.