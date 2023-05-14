By the end of May a new playground at the popular Kids Corner will be ready for youngsters to enjoy.
Construction is now underway on the new $550,000 Kids Corner playground, at Monroe Park, at St. Joseph and Monroe streets, in South Haven.
“We anticipate the project completion by May 26,” city Parks Director Aaron Priebe said.
The new structure will replace a wooden one, built in the late 1980s that has over the years been deemed unsafe for youngsters. The old structure resembled a fortress and was demolished in February. It will be replaced by a new structure similar in design, but one that will incorporate a “sea monsters” theme based on input received from the community and elementary school students over the past two years.
“Hundreds of community members have helped with the design process, including 70 elementary school children who have helped choose ‘sea monsters’ as the theme for the new playground,” Priebe said. “After three decades of use, though, Kids Corner no longer meets the state of Michigan standards for safety or accessibility. Unfortunately, we can’t simply rehab the existing structure. New building materials and new technology have been developed over the past 30 years that are now part of best practices when designing playgrounds.”
The new structure, designed by Leathers Inc., a Wisconsin-based company that designed the original Kids Corner playground structure, incorporates composite materials that are deemed safer for children. It also will be accessible to children with special needs.
The new structure, at this point, however, will not be the one that was originally envisioned several years ago due to supply chain issues that have driven up costs for materials, city officials say.
In 2021, the city received a $275,000 matching grant from the Federal Land and Conservation Fund to replace the original Kids Corner structure and voted in late 2021 to match the funds for a total of $550,000.
However, in today’s post-COVID-19 economic climate, the cost to construct the new structure would involve an extra $375,800, according to South Haven Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter. As a result, the original plans for the play structure had to be scaled back.
City council members, earlier this month, voted to designate $119,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the cost of the surface area for the extra play structures that are being proposed, however, the equipment, including a merry-go-round, zip line, double track with therapeutic swing, rope climber and quad pod spinner, valued at $256,200, will be on hold at this point.
“The $119,637.00 of ARPA funding authorized by the City Council will cover the cost of the surface area for Kids Corner, allowing for community fundraising or donations for the play structures proposed in the Kids’ Corner alternate,” Hunter said.
In the meantime, city officials are again applying for a Michigan SPARK grant totaling $256,200 to fund the costs for the extra play equipment. The original SPARK grant the city applied for was denied in February. However, in April, the State of Michigan opened a second round of SPARK grant funding for $23 million for public recreation projects.