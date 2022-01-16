PAW PAW — As he gets ready to complete his first four-year term this year as a Van Buren County commissioner, Randall Peat will be taking on an additional role.
During a re-organizational meeting earlier this month, board members selected Peat, R-Paw Paw, to be the commission’s chairman for 2022 and Paul Schincariol, R-Lawton, as vice-chair, according to Frank Hardester, Van Buren County administrator.
Peat replaces Richard Godfrey, R-Bloomingdale, who served as commission chair for the past nine years, while Schincariol replaces Commissioner Mike Chappell, R-Hartford. Both Godfrey, who said he stepped down as chair for family health reasons, and Chappell will continue to serve as board members.
Peat has served on the Board of Commission since 2019 representing District 5, which includes Waverly and Paw Paw townships, the Village of Paw Paw and the northwest portion of Antwerp Township. He also serves on the following boards: Kinexus Board of Directors, chairman of the Van Buren County 911 Advisory Board, and chairman of the Van Buren Economic Development Corp.
Peat has 40 years of experience in both the information and agriculture industries. In 1969, he returned to his hometown of Paw Paw as a decorated combat veteran. He attended Western Michigan University and later co-founded Manatron, Inc. in Kalamazoo. He retired in 2008.
Schincariol has served on the Board of Commission since 2017 representing District 7, which encompasses most of Antwerp Township and the village of Mattawan. Schincariol is the chair of the County Finance Committee and is active on other board committees. He is an original member of Market Van Buren economic development agency, both as a board member and as a participating business owner and president of Vertical Beverage Co. in Lawton.
In reflecting back on his nine years as chair of the county board, Godfrey said he always considered it important to be visible at functions throughout Van Buren County.
“Hopefully, I was able to show by example that county commissioners are a representative form of government and need to attend events in their communities and throughout the county,” he said.
The county board along with staff accomplished a great deal over the past decade, Godfrey went on to say.
“We were able to bring about many changes in county operations and service to the public. I wanted to make as many services available online as possible, such as various types of payments and copies of documents and on and on. We established paperless meetings, a Human Resources office, a Director of Finance position and a fully functional Veterans Services Office. The West Michigan Veterans Treatment Court, which is a coalition between Van Buren, Allegan and Ottawa Counties is one of the best achievements. It was formed under the direction of Judge Baillargeon in Allegan County. It is the first collaborative court of this type in the State.”