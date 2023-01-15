Two South Haven High School seniors who aspire to one day become teachers have been crowned Mr. and Miss South Haven for 2023.
Outgoing 2022 Mr. and Miss South Haven Jacob Timmer and Alyssa Wilson passed on their crowns to Corban Morrison and Kate Sprout, during the 2023 scholarship pageant, Saturday, Jan. 7 in Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School.
When asked by pageant emcee Paul Layendecker of Midwest Family Broadcasting what her reaction was to being crowned, Sprout said, “I don’t even know what to say. I’m beyond excited.”
Morrison summed up his thoughts in one word: “Fantastic.”
Sprout is the daughter of Christopher and Andrea Sprout. She is a member of the high school’s National Honor Society, school theater department, Peer-to-Peer group, and participates in sideline cheer. Outside of school she has been a member of Shoreline Dance Academy. Upon graduation from South Haven she hopes to become a special education teacher.
Morrison is the son of Christopher and Erika Morrison. He is a member of the South Haven cross-country team and track team, along with Ram Nation News, and the theater department. Outside of school he has been active with We Care Community Resource Center. When he graduates he plans to attend college to study English and and creative writing with the goal of becoming a teacher and coaching sports.
Also crowned during the pageant were Camborley Gleason as First Runner-up; Reese Garcia, Second Runner-up; and Samantha Bocock, Miss Congeniality.
Gleason, a senior at South Haven, is the daughter of Robert and Theresa Gleason. She is dual-enrolled at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity tennis team, and has participated in school theater productions. Outside of school she has volunteered for the National Blueberry Festival and has been active in 4-H activities in Allegan County. She plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in business.
Garcia, a senior at Michigan Lutheran High School, is the daughter of Richie and Lindsay Garcia. An honor roll student, she also is involved with softball, volleyball and is three-time captain of the school’s power-lifting team. Outside of school she serves as a Sunday school teacher at her church. She plans to attend Central Michigan University to major in hospitality management.
Bocock, a senior at South Haven High School, is the daughter of Brian and Beth Bocock. She served earlier this fall as captain of the varsity girls golf team and has served as team manager of the boys varsity golf team. She also is a member of the high school orchestra and has been involved in high school musicals. She plans to attend Calvin College in the fall to major in archaeology and hopes to obtain a spot on the college’s golf team.
A total of six girls competed in the pageant, including Tabitha Newberry and Chloe McNicholas.
“We certainly have awesome contestants today,” Layendecker told the audience. Contestants not only competed in front of three judges during the pageant, they also were interviewed extensively prior to the pageant by judges for the chance to earn scholarship awards and to be named to the Mr. and Miss South Haven court.
The Mr. and Miss South Haven pageant is among 21 community pageants that take each fall and early winter as part of the regional Miss Blossomtime Pageant. Winners of each community pageant move on to compete in the Miss Blossomtime Pageant. This year’s pageant is scheduled April 17 at the Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in Benton Township.