Rebecca Niehus still remembers her first job scooping ice cream cones and busing tables at Captain Nemo’s restaurant.
“Who would have thought back in 1989 I’d be back here someday,” she mused.
But that’s exactly what’s happening for the 1993 South Haven High School graduate.
After obtaining a bachelor of science degree in food industry management from Michigan State University, earning a master’s of business administration degree and working in the food industry sector in California, Utah and now Illinois for the past 20-plus years, Niehus and her husband Barrett, along with Niehus’s brother Tim Stegeman of South Haven, have purchased the popular downtown diner at 407 Phoenix St. and plan to re-open it this spring under the new name, South Pier Creamery and Market.
“We’re really excited,” Niehus said. “It will be an adventure. Even though I went off to college and moved to other cities I’ve always wanted to return to South Haven...We love Nemo’s. It was my first job, a long standing favorite lunch spot with my mom and it’s always the first stop every summer with our daughter, Ella. While some things will change, we expect some will not – warmth, kindness and community are special ingredients that we will do our best to preserve and grow.”
Niehus and her brother, Tim, come from a long line of South Haven entrepreneurs.
“My brother and I are sixth-generation residents,” she said. “My mother always owned businesses – several hair salons and a beauty school. My parents operated the concessions stands (at the North and South beaches).”
Captain Nemo’s has been a fixture in South Haven’s central business district for more than 40 years before closing at the end of 2021.
Tom and Laura Rusin worked at the restaurant for several years and then purchased it in 1983, the same year they married. The eatery specialized in breakfasts, soups and sandwiches. During the summer months, its dairy bar, stocked with Sherman’s ice cream, was a favorite for both locals and visitors, alike, who enjoyed homemade waffle cones, shakes and sundaes.
“For us it (selling the restaurant) is bittersweet,” Laura said. “We loved our business, customers and employees, but are looking forward to our next phase in life.”
Over the years, the restaurant became a way of life for the Rusins. They converted the upper story of the two-story building into apartments, labeling them “The Captain’s Loft.” Many musicians who performed at the summertime music festival, Harborfest, stayed there while in South Haven.
“I was a part of Harborfest from the beginning,” Laura said. “My love was being involved in choosing the bands and helping with the stage and crew.” She also helped form the winter-time Ice Breaker Festival and prepared the menu for its signature Mardi Gras dinners.
The Rusin’s children, Crystal and Harmoni, grew up in the family’s restaurant business, becoming familiar faces to customers over the years.
“They both started working when they were 15,” Laura said. “Crystal left, went to Maine for five years, went to college and then came home to become the manager. Crystal always thought she wanted to own Captain Nemo’s, but then COVID came and you rethink things.”
Crystal is now performing inside sales for Gordon Foods in Grand Rapids, while Harmoni, who worked part-time at Nemo’s and another downtown business, Renaissance, has now moved into a management role at the fashion store.
That left Laura and Tom with a decision to make in the fall of 2021 – continue running the restaurant or sell it.
“We thought it was time,” Laura said, regarding the couple’s decision to list the restaurant two months ago. “I think a lot of people saw an opportunity there to change the concept and move forward. We just wanted to make sure it was the right person.”
It was then that Laura thought of Rebecca, her former employee that she had kept in touch with periodically over the years.
“She said they were looking to retire and would love to see someone take over who grew up in South Haven and knew the area,” Rebecca said.
She and her husband, Barrett, along with with Tim, thought about it and decided to take the plunge, pandemic or no pandemic.
“It is a tumultuous time,” Rebecca admitted. “But, it’s a unique opportunity for us and having the relationship with the Rusins and with Captain Nemo’s a fixture in the community, that all helps. COVID is probably always going to be with us. We can plan to adjust for that and adjust to our new normal.”
Rebecca and her husband, who are both employed in the Chicago area, will make the transition slowly to South Haven so their daughter can graduate from her high school. But, Rebecca assured they will become familiar faces, especially during summer months.
“My daughter, Ella, who’s 16, will be working at the restaurant this summer,” she said.