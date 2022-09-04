Students in grades K-12 throughout a number of school districts in Southwest Michigan returned to school this past week for the start of the 2022-23 year. In the photo above, Elizabeth Stillwell accompanies her 5-year-old son Vincent Ward (right) to his first day of class at Maple Grove Elementary School in South Haven. Younger brother Logan Stillwell, 3, (left) came along as well to see his older brother off on his first school day. In the photo to the right, Sara Perry gives her 7-year-old daughter Mackenzie a hug before she embarked for her first day at Maple Grove Elementary School. Also taking part in the group hug is 1-year-old Jacob Perry.