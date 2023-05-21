When people come to South Beach and the Friends Good Will Splash Pad this spring and summer, they will be greeted by a large, steel Japanese Koi fish that changes color based on the brightness of sunlight. Next to the fish is a fishing pole that people can pose by to have their photograph taken for landing the big catch, so to speak.
The 500-pound sculpture, commissioned by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, was created by South Haven artist Lou Rodriquez, who began sculpting metal in 2010, according to a news release from the Visitors Bureau.
That same year, he entered Art Prize with an eight-foot-tall steel dragon, entitled “A Dragon for Jonas,” and was selected as one of the top 25 entries for the year by popular vote. Over the last 13 years, Rodriquez has continued to build pieces for art competitions, while also doing custom work for clients. Rodriquez’s art can also be seen in downtown South Haven, where another metal sculpture, “A Moment of Joy,’’ is on permanent display in front of Clementine’s restaurant.
Rodriquez’s latest sculpture, dubbed “Robert the Fish,” was unveiled May 12, as part of the opening of the splash pad for the upcoming summer season.
He chose to sculpt a Japanese Koi due to the fish being considered as one of the strongest creatures in the water and living a long life.
The Visitors Bureau is dedicating the sculpture to its board member Bob Burr, former mayor of South Haven and an avid fisherman.
“Bob has been an integral part of the South Haven community for decades,” said Jennifer Sistrunk, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. “From previously serving as mayor of South Haven for 8 years, to now serving on the South Haven Convention & Visitors Bureau board, Bob is very well-loved and recognized in our community. We are excited to honor his contributions to South Haven by dedicating this sculpture to him.”