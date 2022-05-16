For the first time in five years, vehicles this past Friday morning packed the parking lot of the former Village Market shopping center on M-140 Highway.
Approximately 300 people emerged from those vehicles for the unveiling of Senior Services of Van Buren County's new $3.1 million Senior Village.
The sight of all those vehicles impressed Dennis Murk, whose company, Murk Management, oversaw construction of the shopping center in the early 2000s, only to close the mainstay - Village Market - in 2017, due to increased competition from new grocery store chains, Meijer and Aldi's decision to locate in South Haven.
"It's fantastic," Murk said, regarding not only the crowd, but the transformation of the former 47,000-square-foot grocery store into a large-scale facility to service older adults throughout the South Haven area.
"You can imagine what can happen after a store closes," Murk said, referring to the shopping center, which lost most of its tenants following the departure of Village Market grocery store. "Country House Furniture and Moore Pharmacies has held everything together.
"This (the new Senior Village) will be the catalyst," he continued to say. "This will improve the economic direction of this side of town. We're extremely happy."
Murk and his son, Steve, owner of Southwest Michigan-based Village Market Grocery Stores, helped to facilitate development of the new Senior Village by selling the former South Haven grocery store building in 2018, valued at $2.5 million, to Senior Services of Van Buren County for only $400,000.
The Murk family made a similar move nearly two decades ago when they donated one of their first Village Market locations in South Haven to South Haven Community Hospital to create what is now the Bronson South Haven Wellness and Rehabilitation Center at 955 S. Bailey Ave.
"An empty store building can be a weak link for the economy," Murk said, regarding the family's decision to donate the two buildings for the betterment of the South Haven community's health needs.
Murk and his wife, Kay, traveled from Florida, where they now reside, to tour the new Senior Village, dedicated to their family.
"It's a wonderful," he said, walking through the Senior Village's large reception area, cafe, theater, pickle ball courts, art and craft room, computer learning center, exercise room, classrooms and adjoining Moore Pharmacy and Pure Hair Salon and Spa, who both haven entry doors into the Village.
"This new Senior Village would not have been possible without their generosity," said Senior Services of Van Buren County Executive Director Diane Riggozi, referring to the Murk family.
People in attendance at the grand opening were impressed with the new 47,000-square-foot facility.
"It's not your grandparents' senior center," said Char Maternowski-Paul, a member of the Steering Committee that has been raising funds for the $3.2 million renovation project.
Paul and her husband, Roger, moved to South Haven nine years ago to retire. Soon after, they became involved as volunteers for Senior Services' former facility on 76th Street.
"It was a nice location, but too small," said Roger, who is now a board member for Senior Services and lead member for the senior wheelchair ramp-building committee.
Both of the Pauls think the new location will meet the growing recreational and health needs of older adults, especially in the South Haven area, where the median age of the city's population is 57.
"Older adults are now more active than they used to be," Maternowski-Paul said. "That's why this (Senior Village) is going to be such a nice addition."
Senior Services of Van Buren County has raised more than $900,000 toward the $3.1 million Senior Village, since embarking on its three-year capital campaign seven months ago, according to Capital Campaign chair Rosalie Plechaty. Rental fees from the pharmacy and hair salon, will also help fund operating expenses. Senior Services also plans to seek additional millage from participating municipalities in Van Buren County to help pay for the facility, if needed, along with increased programming for its other six senior services locations throughout the county.
Van Buren County voters in August will be asked to approve a 1 mill request to provide service to older adults through Senior Services of Van Buren County, up from the half-mill requested in the past.