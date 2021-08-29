PAW PAW — The United States Army has presented the Legion of Merit Award to Lt. Colonel David M. Krzycki, Van Buren County's new Director of Veterans Affairs.
William Rigby, inspector general of the Army's Defense Logistics Agency, presented Krzycki, last week, with the award.
Krzycki has served 30 years in the United States Army Infantry, with 5 combat deployments, and a number of other operational deployments. Positions he has held include battalion commander, aide-de-camp for Under Secretary of the Army, DST commander, two Company commands, joint inspector general at the Defense Logistics Agency, and director of Enterprise Solutions for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon.
Krzycki is a native of Sturgis and a 1987 graduate of Sturgis High School. He received a bachelor of arts degree in Telecommunications Law from Western Michigan University in 1996.
The Legion of Merit is a military award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements, according to a news release. The decoration is issued to members of the uniformed services of the United States as well as to military and political figures of foreign governments.
Krzycki can be reached at the Van Buren County Veterans Services office at 269-657-8200, ext. 1612. More information about Van Buren County’s Veterans Services can be found online at https://www.vanburencountymi.gov/562/Veterans-Services