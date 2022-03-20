Walking along Aylworth Avenue near South Haven High School and its athletic fields can be a tricky venture for most pedestrians.
That problem is expected to be solved later this year as construction is set to begin on a new walkway along Aylworth, between LaGrange Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.
South Haven recently received a $134,780 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program, and will use $180,200 from the city’s 2021-22 budget to pay for the new walkway.
“The project is currently under design and should be completed sometime in summer 2022,” said Bill Hunter, director of the city’s Department of Public Works.
There are no sidewalks on Aylworth Avenue near the high school and athletic fields.
The new walkway, which will be wider than a sidewalk, will be based on the south side of Aylworth Street, where the soccer fields – used primarily by the American Youth Soccer Organization for its youth leagues – are located. The leagues meet for games and practices throughout much of the year, with the exception of winter months.
At some point, city officials hope the walkway will be extended south from Kalamazoo Street to the Van Buren Recreational Trail.
The new walkway will be similar in width to the walkway installed this past year on the north side of Phoenix Street, from 73rd Street east to Veterans Boulevard.
City officials are in the process of seeking grant funding to connect the Phoenix Street walkway to a new one, which will extend the length of Veterans Boulevard to Lake Michigan College’ South Haven campus.