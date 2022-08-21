KEELER TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police are seeking the driver responsible for crashing a vehicle head-on into a motorcycle this past weekend, killing a 27-year-old Niles man and critically injuring his passenger.
The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12th on 90th Avenue in Keeler Township, according to a news release from Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for Michigan State Police.
The preliminary investigation showed a Ford panel van driven by a suspect driver was traveling westbound on 90th Avenue when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on with an eastbound motorcycle driven by Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills.
Bullock-Mills was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His 24-year-old female passenger was also ejected and sustained critical injuries.
Witnesses told police the suspect van was over the center line of the road and nearly struck another motorcycle traveling in front of Bullock-Mills.
After interviewing passengers in the vehicle, it was discovered the person originally arrested had not been driving the vehicle and charges were dropped against him.
“This new evidence led to the identity of additional passengers/witnesses who were occupants of the van, but who left the scene before officers arrived,” Robinson stated in a news release. “These passengers/witnesses identified another person as the driver. The positively identified suspect driver is still at large, but troopers know their identity and are actively searching for them.”