The signs seem to be everywhere these days in and around South Haven.
“Help wanted.”
“Now hiring.”
“Accepting applications.”
With the summer tourism season just around the corner, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that restaurants, hotels and retailers need extra help, but this year, with the coronavirus pandemic lingering, the job situation looks much different than in the past.
“This (workers) has become a universal need among most businesses, whether retail, hospitality, manufacturing, or the service industry,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
Do-It Corp, a hang tab manufacturer in South Haven, is an example of one company that doesn’t normally have a problem finding workers. But for the past month, company officials resorted to putting a large billboard next to the company entrance advertising job openings.
“We post most openings on Indeed,” Do-It Marketing Manager John Deschaine said. “Since we have had unprecedented difficulty in finding employees, we decided to try the billboard to see if it would draw in job seekers. From travels around West Michigan, it seems many other companies are turning to billboards also.”
Al Pscholka, vice president of Government Affairs and Public Relations for Kinexus Group, has been keeping a close eye on employment numbers in Southwest Michigan ever since the start of the pandemic. The statistics, according to him, are alarming.
“There were 3,888 job postings of 90 days or less in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties as of April 16th,” he said. “This is a 72.6 percent increase from the same time last year, reflecting a resurgence of employer demand” from when the pandemic started last year and many layoffs occurred.
A breakdown for Van Buren County indicated 787 job postings during the same period. “This is a 53.4 percent increase from the same time last year,” Pscholka noted, adding that the percentage could actually be even higher for Van Buren County.
“Sectors such as agribusiness that are less likely to post openings online make up a much larger proportion of Van Buren’s payrolled workforce,” he said.
If the labor shortage continues, Pscholka predicts adverse consequences for the Southwest Michigan economy.
“We are seeing openings across the spectrum, not just seasonal opportunities, but a wide range – from GED to Ph.D,” he said. “Every sector is impacted from a labor shortage and the ramifications could be extremely negative on communities.
“Manufacturers are talking about increasing automation, which will mean fewer jobs in the local community; restaurants and leisure employers are changing hours or closing earlier; and some small businesses have closed their doors,” he went on to say. “This impacts the very social fabric of small towns and communities – these are the companies sponsoring the youth sports teams, and in the end will mean slower economic growth.”
Subway is just one example of a Southwest Michigan restaurant chain adversely affected by the job shortage.
“We have eight stores, four are down,” said Jodi Heflan, manager of the Subway restaurant at 225 Broadway Ave., in South Haven. “We’re down to two employees, normally we have four to six here.”
Fewer employees has caused the restaurant to temporarily limit its hours of operation. On Saturdays and Sundays it’s completely closed.
“We did have a solid staff for awhile” Heflan said. “Some people got nervous because of COVID. They didn’t want to work in public.”
There are a variety of other factors as to why employers are having a hard time hiring workers.
“Employers are telling us three principal reasons,” Pscholka said. “First, the lingering concerns of COVID. Second, restrictions put on businesses and schools. And a growing number are citing policy issues – the elimination of work search requirements for receiving unemployment; and the extension of federal unemployment benefits into September along with stimulus payments.”
Wagaman pointed out another reason why people are choosing to stay home.
“Single parents have needed to be home with their children if they are doing hybrid learning or are quarantined, and in some cases daycare is not available.” She also thinks South Haven’s lack of affordable housing may be causing some prospective seasonal employees not to look for work.
Whatever the reasons are, Pscholka worries available jobs could dwindle if people don’t go back to work.
“People are willing to wait it out, but job creators are warning that if folks wait too long, the opportunities will dry up,” he predicts.
Already, the workforce in the tri-county region has shrunk considerably.
‘We are seeing people simply not being counted in the workforce – unemployment may have run out, and they are not being counted,” Pscholka said. “That is why the unemployment rate can be a misleading statistic, a better data point is the size of the workforce – and our workforce numbers are down over 5,000 in the tri-county area in the last three months.”
But, he holds out hope for prospective employees.
“It is a great time for people to re-enter the workforce. Individuals have more choices than ever before.”