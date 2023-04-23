The South Haven city clerk is accepting nomination petitions for the office of mayor and three city council seats through April 25.
Mayor Scott Smith’s two-year term will expire Dec. 31, along with the four-year terms of First Ward Council Member Letitia Wlikins, Second Ward Council Member Jeff Arnold and Third Ward Council Member Steve Schlack.
“There is a seat in each ward up for election,” City Clerk Megan Kiker said. “Jeff Arnold and Letitia Wilkins are eligible for reelection.”
Smith, who will complete his second term as mayor in December, will also be eligible for reelection. However, Schlack, who is completing eight years as a council member will be term-limited due to serving two consecutive four-year terms.
City residents interested in running for seats on the city council must be a registered voter and a resident of the city for at least one year. Council member candidates must reside within a specific ward to seek election for their ward council seat, Kiker said. Mayoral candidates, however, do not have to live in a particular ward to seek election.
Petitions are available at the clerk’s office at city hall, 539 Phoenix St., and must be filed with the clerk no later than 4 p.m. April 25. Petitions for all offices must have a minimum of six, but not more than 20 qualified signatures. Petitions must also be accompanied by a completed Affidavit of Identification.
A city primary election will take place Aug. 8 if there are more than two candidates for each available seat. Otherwise, voters will elect the mayor and council members in the general election in November.