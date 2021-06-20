COLOMA — The 2021 North Berrien Photography Contest is now open for submissions from photographers of all ages.
Every year, the contest seeks images that capture the unique character and culture of northern Berrien County. This can include, but is not limited to, architecture, landscapes, nature, public buildings, events and historic locations.
For the purposes of the contest, “North Berrien” is defined as the cities of Coloma and Watervliet, and the townships of Hagar, Bainbridge, Coloma and Watervliet, including all bodies of water.
Photographs for the contest must have been taken after August 2020.
The contest is open to full-time or part-time residents of Michigan. Each contestant can submit up to three entries.
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 20.
The Judges’ Choice winner will be picked by the Twin City Camera Club. Winners and Honorable Mentions in the Senior, Adult and Youth Divisions will be announced on the North Berrien Historical Museum’s website and Facebook page on Sept. 14.
Winning photographers will receive a gift from the Coloma-Watervliet Area Chamber of Commerce, a $25 gift card from the Twin City Camera Club, and an honorary one-year membership to the historical society.
The judges will choose one photograph from each photographer to participate in the virtual People’s Choice voting.
The North Berrien Historical Museum will post the photos on its Facebook page on Aug. 30.
Facebook users can then vote by clicking the “Like” button on their favorite photos. “Likes” will be counted on Sept. 13 and announced on Sept. 14.
There are no prizes for the People’s Choice award.
For complete rules, or an entry form, visit www.northberrienhistory.org/photography-contest.
For more information, call 468-3330.