When the $644 million decommissioning of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant begins this summer, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will provide oversight during the entire process.
That’s the assurance given by NRC senior health physicist Rhex Edwards, who will be in charge of the decommissioning inspections at the Covert Township plant.
Edwards spoke to a group of about 60 people this past Wednesday at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, to explain the NRC’s role in the decommissioning of the plant, which is expected to begin this summer. The meeting was organized by the Palisades Community Advisory Panel, a group of 33 municipal and community leaders, who formed to keep the public abreast of the decommissioning process and actions being taken to soften the economic impact of the plant’s closure.
“The decommissioning process will involve safely removing the facility from service and reducing the residual radioactivity level to allow for unrestricted use of the site,” Edwards said.
The 50-year-old Palisades plant, which employs about 600 people at this point, is expected to cease operations at the end of May when its owner, Entergy Corp., will turn over operations to Holtec Corp., which will be in charge of decommissioning the plant and the site over the next 20 years.
Total decommissioning of the plant is expected to cost $644 million and involve removal and safe storage of the spent fuel, safely dismantling the plant and restoration of the property, Edwards said.
During the process, the NRC will conduct regular inspections to ensure safety measures are followed and that Holtec will have adequate funding to complete the work.
Inspections will involve anywhere from 372-577 hours of work by the NRC per year, with results available to the public afterwards.
The NRC will also continue to inspect the spent fuel casks that are at the plant. Edwards said there are 16 such casks.
The timeline for decommissioning of the plant includes a few benchmarks:
June: All fuel will be removed from the reactor.
July: Entergy Inc., owner of the plant, will transfer ownership license to Holtec Corp.
2022-2025: Placement of fuel assemblies in spent fuel pool.
2025-2035: Process begins for allowing the radioactive contaminants of the reactor and power plant to decay, which will reduce the quantity of radioactive material to be removed during the final decontamination phase.
2036-2040: Dismantling the plant and restoring the site it sits on.
The Palisades Community Advisory Panel plans to meet April 13 at LMC’s South Haven campus where Holtec Corp. officials will provide a presentation on their role in decommissioning the plant.