As the United States gets ready to battle the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, health officials in Allegan, Van Buren and Cass counties are raising their eyebrows over the surge in cases involving more commonly known variants, such as the Delta strain.
Officials from the Allegan County Health Department and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department report that the number of COVID cases has increased significantly this year over the same time as last year.
“Cases are more than double where they were at this time last year,” said Danielle Persky, health officer for the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. “The rates have been and continue to be a grave concern of ours.”
Allegan County Health Department reports similar findings.
Total cases of COVID-19 reported this year in Allegan County have nearly doubled compared to the total cases last year. Since the start of the pandemic in November of 2019, total cases compiled in Allegan County at the end of 2020 numbered 6,000. As of Nov. 19th of this year, the total number of cases has increased to 11,000.
With an uptick in COVID-19 cases this year comes an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Nov. 29, a total of 192 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Allegan County. Of that number, 105 occurred this year alone. The number of deaths from COVID in the Van Buren/Cass health district is even higher with a total of 162 deaths reported as of Nov. 29.
The surge this year in COVID-19 cases has put a strain on hospitals throughout Southwest and West Michigan. As of last week, hospitals serving people in Southwest Michigan reported an 80.5 percent occupancy of inpatient beds, while hospitals in the Grand Rapids area reported an 82.6 percent occupancy rate.
“We need community members to work together to bring the level of community transmission down before the educational institutions and businesses are impacted further,” Allegan County Medical Director, Dr. Richard Tooker said. “Without quick and intentional action from the community, people can expect a decrease in the capacity for local hospitals to provide COVID-19 interventions, other emergency services, and routine care for other health concerns. We may see more schools and businesses close due to widespread illness and staff shortages.”
Vaccinations are a key to reducing the spread of the virus health officials say, pointing out that the majority of people being hospitalized and/or dying from COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
Allegan County Health Department officials point out that 92 of the 105 COVID deaths recorded since January of this year happened to people who were not fully vaccinated.
Yet, vaccine rates in Allegan County remain somewhat low.
“Fifty-six percent of Allegan County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is not enough to stem the transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant,” health officials reported in a news release issued last week. Sections of the county with the lowest level of vaccinations include Casco, Lee and Clyde townships, as well as other areas in the southern central and southeastern portion of the county.
Van Buren/Cass District vaccination rates are slightly higher than Allegan’s, with 60 percent of the population receiving at least one dose as of Nov. 27th.
With the emergence of the Omicron variant in the United States, health officials are urging people to take steps to protect themselves from the further spread of the deadly virus by getting vaccinated and wearing masks while indoors.
“We are beginning to craft a message to our organization partners and community members, asking for them to help us fight this battle,” Persky said. “With all of the intervention tools available now, we need community partners to consider making upgrades – no matter how big or small – to the prevention methods they choose. Every upgrade can make a difference towards limiting the spread. We are especially concerned by the low vaccination rates for children across our district and will be continuing to encourage the use of vaccines as a primary tool to limiting the spread and severity of disease. Data nationally and locally is proving that masks and vaccines are making a difference so we will be heavily focusing on helping the community understand the power of these two tools in particular.”
Allegan health officials are taking similar actions, especially with the holiday season underway.
“With current COVID-19 transmission levels so high, ACHD is urging all individuals to wear a mask indoors, at work, school and anywhere in public when gathered around other people, even if they are vaccinated,” health officials stated in a news release. “Masks provide an additional layer of protection from spreading and contracting the viruses that cause COVID-19 and influenza. This is especially important for individuals who may be infected without symptoms (asymptomatic), or infected but not yet having symptoms (presymptomatic), and who may be unaware of their infectiousness to others.”