If you’ve driven along residential streets in town over the past month, you probably noticed small, attractive signs that show a group of homes and a simple message, “Neighborhoods Need Neighbors.”
The signs are courtesy of a small group of residents worried about the growing number of homes in South Haven that remain empty during much of the year.
Walt Plechaty formed the “Neighborhoods Need Neighbors” group in late 2021 after noticing the disappearance of full-time residents in his own neighborhood. He and his wife, Rosalie, moved to South Haven 14 years ago, and reside in a home at the corner of Monroe Boulevard and Van Buren Street, overlooking Lake Michigan.
At first, the neighbors seemed plentiful, living in their homes year-round. But, over the last decade, that has changed, according to Plechaty.
“Thirty to 40 percent of the homes are not occupied,” Plechaty said.
Why the decline in full-time residents?
Several factors have contributed to South Haven’s transition from a family-oriented community in the 1980s to one increasingly occupied by older adults – especially the section of town just south and west of the city’s central business district, according to several studies commissioned by the city, most recently the 2020 Community Health Assessment study by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.
Forty years ago, following the closure of several long-established factories on the south side, full-time residents slowly began moving away, either to find jobs in other towns, or to retire elsewhere.
In their place came people from Kalamazoo, Indiana and Illinois, who bought homes near the lakeshore at relatively inexpensive prices, with the idea of fixing them up and using them as their summer homes. A number of those part-time residents later retired from their full-time jobs and decided to make South Haven their permanent residence. Meanwhile, fulltime residents who had chosen to remain in South Haven were getting older, and choosing to winter in warmer climates.
As residential dwellings on the immediate south side of South Haven were renovated and updated, and in some cases torn down to make way for newer, larger homes, property values went up significantly.
Then a decade ago, especially with the advent of online sites as VRBO and Airbnb, came the growing popularity of renting homes on a short-term basis to summer vacationers to help offset the cost of high property taxes.
City tries to rein STRs
The greater prevalence of homes used as short-term rentals (STRs) prompted city officials in 2016 to hammer out an ordinance putting a cap on the number of homes used for STRs. In 2018 officials updated the ordinance to charge homeowners a fee to rent their homes on a short-term basis and agree to have their dwellings undergo inspections to assure the safety of occupants in the event of fire or other life-threatening situations.
But, Plechaty and other members of Neighborhoods Need Neighbors don’t think the STR ordinance is enough to deter part-time home occupancy. With the city’s population continuing to age – in 2020 the U.S. Census estimated the average age at 57 compared to 42 in 2000 – the group is concerned about the town’s future.
“Empty homes don’t make a great city,” Neighborhoods member Dana Hullinger said. “We need children in our schools, families in our church pews. Where’s the next generation of city leaders going to come from?”
Neighborhood group takes action
Yard signs are only the first step in what the Neighborhoods group hopes to achieve.
Plechaty estimates he has delivered approximately 200 signs for people to put in their yards.
“I started knocking on doors,” he said. “Most have been receptive. Before I finish explaining what the signs are about they tell me they want one for their yard.”
With signs in place, the group is now focusing its attention on conducting a mail-in survey to assess what city residents think about homes being used for short-term rentals.
“We mailed the post cards to every registered voter in the city, approximately 3,600,” Hullinger said. So far, 450 completed surveys have been mailed back to the group.
Some of the questions entail asking respondents how they feel about the balance of homes used for STRs vs. full-time dwellings and whether they think more restrictions should set for STRs. Right now, the city has a 1-to-4 ratio of homes within the city limits that can be used regularly for STR use.
The deadline for filling out and returning the surveys is at the end of this month. The group then plans to compile the results and present them to the city planning commission and city council for their review.
Right now, the city has a 1-to-4 ratio of homes within the city limits that can be used regularly for STR use. As of February, 366 of the city’s 2,200 homes were registered for regular use as an STR, but the Neighborhoods Needs Neighbor group hopes it can persuade city officials to reduce that ratio even further.
“As a city, do we want 20 percent of the homes to be used as STR businesses?” Hullinger said. “Compared to other lakeshore communities, we have too many.”
Plechaty said he favors the city phasing out business STRs in that once a home with a STR business permit is sold, the new owners can no longer rent the dwelling to vacationers.
If city officials are not receptive to changing the ordinance, Plechaty said the group may see if there is enough interest by voters to force a referendum election to repeal or change the ordinance.
The group, though said the last thing it wants is for people to think that it is against homeowners who don’t live full-time in South Haven – a town where at least half of the dwellings are used as second homes.
“We run the risk our signs will only be associated with STRs,” Hullinger said. “The problem we’re trying to solve is the number of empty homes.”