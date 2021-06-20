Arborist Julie Stachecki can recall how a cluster of more than 30 red oak trees were lost to oak wilt within a year.
It occurred in Howell, Mich., in 2018, after one tree limb was cut off to prevent property owners from bumping into it while mowing the lawn. That one incision led to an invasive disease taking over the group of trees the following year.
Oak wilt is a non-native fungal disease that targets oak trees native to Michigan. Both red and white oaks are susceptible, but red oaks have the tendency to die within six to eight weeks of infection. White oaks can be treated with an anti-fungal agent that prevents oak wilt reproduction.
Stachecki called Southwest Michigan a ‘hotspot’ for oak wilt infections.
Nancy Carpenter, the district manager of the Berrien Conservation District, said the prevalence of the disease is growing in Berrien County, especially along the lakeshore.
There are confirmed cases in Bridgman, Niles and Stevensville, although Carpenter suspects many cases go unreported.
Local arborist Marvin Budd discovered an infestation in Benton Harbor last fall. The homeowner noticed two of his trees were wilting, so Budd sent samples to Michigan State University Plant and Pest Diagnostics.
The trees had become infected after some neighbors did tree work a few years prior, spreading not just to this homeowner’s trees, but to several other oaks along that same ravine. The homeowner had to pay thousands of dollars for tree removal.
Trees become infected when sap beetles, which eat sap found in cut or pruned oaks, carry spores to the open wounds.
“These beetles can find that sap from an open wound within minutes,” Carpenter said.
The disease then spreads from the trunk to the roots, which are connected to other red oaks’ root systems underground. According to Stachecki, the roots don’t only share nutrients and information; they also transmit diseases to other trees.
The spread of oak wilt is correlated to human activity in forested areas, particularly land clearing and home construction, Stachecki said.
“Many infections are initiated by people doing innocent yard work,” Stachecki said.
Symptomatic oaks will rapidly lose their leaves, which will be half olive green and half brown. Transmission risk is high from April to August when sap beetles are active.
Oak wilt was first documented in the United States in the 1940s. It is uncertain where the disease originated.
Stachecki is also a member of the Michigan Oak Wilt Coalition, which describes itself as a partnership of private, nonprofit and government groups seeking to reduce the effects of oak wilt.
The organization has worked to raise awareness about the disease, which members say is low on Michiganders’ radars.
Wilting awareness
Ruth Marcy, a master gardener at the MSU Extension, said most people have heard of Dutch elm disease and emerald ash borers – but not oak wilt.
Unlike these other infestations, Marcy said oak wilt is preventable. For starters, Marcy said people should avoid pruning oaks from April to August.
If a tree does become wounded, people should give the wound a clean cut and then paint with pruning sealant or latex paint to prevent infection.
Those who suspect their tree is infected with oak wilt should consult the Michigan Oak Wilt Coalition’s website, which has a list of qualified specialists who can diagnose oak wilt. The specialists cannot treat oak wilt in red oaks, but they can prevent the disease from spreading to other red oak trees by cutting off root contact between trees.
Oak trees have roots twice as deep as the tree is high, meaning a 50-foot tree can reach other oaks up to 100 feet away. In order to cut off contact, trenches at least 5 feet deep must be dug.
People can also send samples to MSU’s Plant and Pest Diagnostics for $45.
Michigan is home to nearly 500 million oak trees, according to a proclamation from the governor’s office declaring May to be Oak Wilt Awareness Month. The trees prevent soil erosion, capture carbon emissions and host hundreds of butterfly and moth species, whose larvae feed native songbird populations.
The Michigan Oak Wilt Coalition website has an interactive map to display where state oak wilt cases are taking place. Marcy said cases are underreported and encouraged those affected to report each instance of the invasive disease.