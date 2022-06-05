With the worst of the two-year pandemic waning, South Haven tourism leaders expect a strong year for 2022.
“Tourism is certainly rebounding,” said Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Lodging revenues were down only 8 percent during the pandemic. Last year, we surpassed the annual lodging revenues from 2019 and the trends are showing that will continue this year.”
Higher lodging rates, in part, account for the increased tourism revenue. According to the Pure Michigan division of Michigan Economic Development Corp., the average daily lodging rate increased 17 percent in 2021, while rates this year are up 23 percent from last year.
“People are paying a lot more to travel and they don’t seem to mind,” Sistrunk said.
She pointed to the South Haven market, where interest from prospective visitors has steadily increased – even during the pandemic.
The bureau’s website statistics indicate in 2019, 308,248 people visited the site. In 2020, that number increased to 325,714, and in 2021, it increased again to 455,457 unique visits.
That trend is expected to continue this year, with more website visitors showing an interest in traveling to South Haven not only during the summer months, but during the spring and fall.
“The tourism season is stretching out to include spring and moving further to the end of September,” Sistrunk said.
She attributes the growing trend to people’s interests to the wider variety of outdoor activities now being offered in the South Haven area.
“During the pandemic folks came because it is considered a more remote location versus larger, metropolitan markets,” Sistrunk said. “And, they wanted to be outdoors. That interest is continuing.”
In addition to South Haven’s beaches and parks that have attracted visitors for many years, there are also more recreational trails leading into the city, including the Kal-Haven Trail and Van Buren Trail. Bike paths now line a number of downtown streets. Over the past year, two new disc golf courses have opened in the surrounding area and new canoe and kayak launch sites have opened on the Black River, extending east into South Haven and Geneva townships.
Hikers can enjoy the amenities offered at Pilgrim Haven Nature Preserve and North Point Natural Area just north of Van Buren State Park. New campgrounds have also sprouted up, including ones created for the growing interest in “glamping,” where outdoor lovers enjoy the comforts of home while staying overnight in furnished outdoor tents.
“We’ve gained two new luxury camping facilities in Van Buren County over the past couple of years,” Sistrunk said. “The beaches have always drawn people to South Haven, but people come here now to bike, hike, fish. ... We’re becoming known for being more than a beach town.”
Economic impact
Visitor interest in South Haven has helped drive the economic impact that tourism plays in the area, Sistrunk said.
In 2020, visitors spent an estimated $125 million in Van Buren County, according to the latest statistics from the Michigan Economic Development Commission’s Travel Michigan division.
“Ninety percent of that spending comes from South Haven,” Sistrunk said.
Of the $125 million in tourism-related revenue, $26.7 million was spent on lodging; $25.4 million in food and beverages; $15 million on retail; $15.6 million for recreation; $28.8 million on transportation; and $13.3 million in state and local tax revenue.
In terms of employment, tourism-related businesses in Van Buren County employed 1,993 workers in 2020, according to the MEDC – accounting for $56 million in wages.