Academic honors
The following students have been named to academic honors lists at colleges and universities for the fall 2020 semester:
Saginaw Valley State University, Saginaw
Fennville: Heather Wilson
South Haven: Allison Cadwell, Grace Lyons
Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa
South Haven: DyLan Ridley
Northern Michigan University, Marquette
President's List
Fennville: Kalie Lavery
Dean's List
Fennville: Karen Fernandez
South Haven: Samantha Joines
Alma College, Alma
Fennville: Daniel Chalice
South Haven: Brenna Smith
Graduates
The following area students graduated from college and universities at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester:
Northern Michigan University, Marquette
South Haven: Samantha Joines, bachelor of science degree in environmental science, Cum Laude