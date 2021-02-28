Academic honors

The following students have been named to academic honors lists at colleges and universities for the fall 2020 semester:

Saginaw Valley State University, Saginaw

Fennville: Heather Wilson

South Haven: Allison Cadwell, Grace Lyons

Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa

South Haven: DyLan Ridley

Northern Michigan University, Marquette

President's List

Fennville: Kalie Lavery

Dean's List

Fennville: Karen Fernandez

South Haven: Samantha Joines

Alma College, Alma

Fennville: Daniel Chalice

South Haven: Brenna Smith

Graduates

The following area students graduated from college and universities at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester:

Northern Michigan University, Marquette

South Haven: Samantha Joines, bachelor of science degree in environmental science, Cum Laude