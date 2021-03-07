The following students have graduated from Grand Valley State University in Allendale at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester:
Bangor: Andrew W. Lowe, bachelor of science degree
Covert: Ivette Bucio, bachelor of business administration degree
Fennville: Taylor L. Davis, bachelor of science degree; Kyler A. Kupres, bachelor of science degree; Licet L. Romero, bachelor of business administration degree
South Haven: Casey M. Burrows, bachelor of business administration degree; George B. Hooper, bachelor of business administration degree; Colton M. Toney, bachelor of business administration degree; Lynn T. Vu, bachelor of science degree.