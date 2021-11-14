Ongoing Events
Every Tuesday: South Haven Memorial Library Storytime, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. To register, visit www.shmlibrary.org.
November
16 – Scott Club program: “Scott Club Ground Floor Before & After,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Scott Club President Anna Krajecki.
17 – Holiday Blues: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., South Haven Caring Circle, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Program offers an opportunity to gain strength to walk through grief during the holiday season. Session covers topics such as why you feel the way you do and how to cope with memories during the holiday. Free of charge and open to the community. Registration is required. 269-637-3825.
Nov. 19-Dec. 12 – Mistletoe Market fine arts market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The market, which is a fundraiser for the art center, features a variety of original art, crafts and artisan products created by area artists. Second story will feature individual booths curated by artists.
20 – “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg Ave., South Haven. Joe Wiegand, considered a leading Roosevelt re-enactor, will perform the one-man show. Tickets to the show, presented by the South Haven Theater Series, can be purchased for $15 each at An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt
20 – South Haven Garden Club Fresh Greens and Crafts Sale: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
20 – Open House Celebration: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Celebrating the completion of the Climate and Ground Floor Renovation Project., View the renovation, tour Literary Hall and enjoy refreshments. Enter on the ground level, east side of building.
21 – Scott Club Concert Series: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Jazz concert will feature Kalamazoo pianist Grayson Nye and John Hebert. Reservation, proof of vaccination and mask required. Concert will also be streamed live.
21 – Larry Carlson Memorial Senior Thanksgiving Dinner: Noon – 2 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Dine-in or Carry-out. First come first serve basis. Free for senior citizens.
23 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende.
26 – Holiday in the Park: 4:30 p.m., Dyckman Park, 546 Phoenix St., downtown South Haven. Activities include Santa Paws Pet Parade, Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a holiday lighting ceremony.
26 – Lighting of the Luminaries: Downtown South Haven. Memorial luminaries will line the street from city hall toward the beach. Luminaries can be purchased for $5 by calling Caring Circle at 269-637-3825 or at the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
26 – Santa Paws Parade, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Meet the Decadent Dogs staff at South Beach in South Haven where the parade will begin. Parade will end in Dyckman Park where Santa will be.
26 – Dashing Through Glenn Holiday Fun Run, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Starts at Glenn Square downtown. Dress in your holiday attire for 5K run. Race is a fun event and will not have an official timer. Destination is Waypost Brewing for breakfast and drinks. Sign up haps://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Glenn/GlennDash.
27 – Holiday Market, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Glenn Community Center. Sweets, art, gifts, accessories, home garden. Enjoy breakfast and lunch by the fire department. Runs through Nov. 28.
December
3 – Christmas Parade of Lights, 6:30 p.m. Bloomingdale. Line up at middle school. Hot cocoa, cookies, visit Santa Clause in the park gazebo immediately following parade. For more information, contact Hayley Serdel 269-760-6210.
4 – Santa’s Workshop, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., South Haven Moose Lodge, 1025 E Wells St, South Haven. Tickets $53 and additional $20 per sibling. Price includes DotDotSmile item, photo with Santa and elf, Mary Kay gift for mom, crafts, and story. Special guests Santa and his little helper. Reservations required.
7 – Scott Club program: “Laugh Yourself into the Spirit of Christmas,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Presented by South Haven playwright Linda LaRocque and members of the Senior Readers Theater group, sponsored by Van Buren County Senior Services.
11 – Community Children’s Christmas Party, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Ages 10 and under only. One adult with child allowed. Food, ornament kit, cookie decorating, goody bag, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carry out lunch and more. Small groups will be scheduled on the half hour. Free. Reservation only – must by made by November 11. Leave message for Terry Gregory 816-809-1848. Space limited.
28 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “City of Thieves” by David Benioff.
January
18 – Scott Club program: “A Century of Progress: 100 Years of LGBTQ History,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Program presented by Eric Gollannek, director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.
25 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
February
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
March
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.