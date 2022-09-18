What family members do with cleaning out the homes of a loved one who has passed away is the subject of the South Haven Theatre Series latest production, Dennis Elkins “box.”
The show, both humorous and introspective, will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at southhaventheatreseries.org.
The one-man show, which is autobiographical in nature, was triggered by the untimely death of Elkins’ son, Isaac, according to a news release from the South Haven Theatre Series. Elkins’ son’s cremains were delivered to Elkins in a box, resulting in an unsettling experience that led to his decision to writing and performing the theatrical piece.
Elkins, who is an actor and director after retiring as chair of the Department of Theatre at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., premiered “box” in Savannah, Ga. The show was then performed in his hometown in Kansas, as well as Seattle, Nashville, Cape Town, South Africa and in New York City in 2021 as part of the United Solo Festival.
It took him seven years after his son’s death to come up with the concept for the one-man play, “box,” which debuted in 2018. During the show he weaves his hum-drum existence with a blend of humor and heartache after receiving the box and then determining how to deal with his son’s death.
As he stated in an interview in 2018 with the Colorado-based newspaper, The Durango Review, “I had to pick up all his things, and that’s where the idea about the process of packing and unpacking boxes began.”
Elkins’ resume includes performances at the Scotland’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Nashville Rep, Colorado’s Thingamajig Theatre Company in Pagosa Springs, Single Carrot Theatre in Baltimore among others. Elkins has also developed and performed other one-man shows of Poe’s Never Bet the Devil Your Head, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Tipping the Glass, an Evening with O. Henry. Directing credits include Merry Wives of Windsor and Comedy of Errors, The Pirates of Penzance, Spring Awakening, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Learned Ladies and Little Women. Favorite acting roles include Shylock, Polonius, Sir Toby, Rothko, Picasso, and Hairspray’s Edna Turnblad. Elkins is a certified associate teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework and a member of Actors’ Equity Association.