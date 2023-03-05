One of the few remaining lightships in the world – located in Michigan – will be the focus of the Michigan Maritime Museum’s latest winter lecture series program.
“The Lightship Huron” program will take place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 as part of the museum’s Steamship Lecture Series. The lecture, led by historian Andrew Kercher, will take place at the museum’s Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Kercher serves as community engagement manager for the Port Huron Museums.
A National Historic Landmark located in Port Huron, the Huron Lightship, or “Old B.O.” as locals called her, stood guard near the mouth of the St. Clair River over one of the busiest shipping channels in the world.
The Huron Lightship is unique in that it was one of floating lighthouses anchored in areas where it was too deep, expensive or impractical to construct a lighthouse, according to the Port Huron Museums, which maintains the lightship in Port Huron. Lightships displayed a light at the top of a mast and, in areas of fog, also sounded a fog signal and radio beacon, hence the nickname, “Old B.O.” because of the familiar sound her horn made.
The Huron Lightship was the last operating lightship on the Great Lakes, and served for more than 50 years when she was retired in 1970. The ship is now permanently moored along the banks of the St. Clair River in a park in Port Huron and contains an extensive collection of artifacts. In 1990 it was dedicated as a National Historic Landmark.
“The history of lightships is such a fascinating chapter in Great Lakes history, and Michigan is so lucky to still have the Huron preserved in our state,” said Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the Maritime Museum. “Like the other events in the Museum’s 2022-23 lecture series, this look into the history of steam power on the Great Lakes complements our new exhibit, ‘Full Steam Ahead.’”
The museum’s lecture series is made possible in part by the Nielsen Wells Foundation.
Tickets to the lecture are free for museum members and $10 for non-members.