PAW PAW — Van Buren County Commission’s districts have changed, but many of the faces will remain the same.
Even though a reapportionment committee in 2021 changed some of the parameters for Van Buren’s seven-county commission districts, the redistricting hasn’t had much of an effect on the number of candidates seeking office.
People seeking office had until April 19 to file for election, but the list of nominees contains few surprises, according to information received from the Van Buren County Clerk’s Office, with most of the commission’s seven seats remaining uncontested.
The exception will occur in District 4 (which used to be District 3) where Republican candidate Richard Godfrey will square off against newcomer and Democrat John Wagner of Paw Paw in the November election. District 4 encompasses Bloomingdale Village, the City of Gobles and Almena Township, with the exception of a portion of Almena that does not include people who reside in the Mattawan School District.
The other newcomer to the county board election will be Republican and former Van Buren County Clerk Tina Leary of Decatur, who is running unopposed for the District 6 two-year term. District 6 now includes Keeler Township, Hamilton Township, the Village of Decatur, Decatur Township, Porter Township and the Village of Lawton.
The remaining candidates seeking office, unopposed, are as follows:
District 1: Democrat incumbent Gail Patterson-Gladney of South Haven. District 1, which did not change due to redistricting, consists of the City of South Haven and townships of South Haven and Covert.
District 2: Republican incumbent Mike Chappell of Hartford. District 2 now consists of Lawrence Village, Lawrence Township, City of Hartford, Hartford Township and Bangor Township.
District 3: Republican incumbent Kurt Doroh of Bangor. District 3 now consists of Geneva Township, Columbia Township, Arlington Township, the City of Bangor and the Village of Breedsville.
District 5: Republican incumbent Randall Peat of Paw Paw. District 5, which did not change from redistricting, consists of Waverly Township, Paw Paw Township, the Village of Paw Paw and the northwest portion of Antwerp Township.
District 7: Republican incumbent Paul Schincariol of Lawton. District 7, which did not change from redistricting, includes the Village of Mattawan, a large portion of Antwerp Township not included in District 5 and the Village of Lawton.