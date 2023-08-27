The American Legion is sponsoring a Veterans Benefits Open House in September at Edward W Thompson American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. in South Haven.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 15, according to John Barkley, commander of the Legion.
The open house will feature American Legion Veterans Affairs Department Director Gary Easterling, Van Buren County Veterans Service Director David Krzycki and their respective teams to talk with veterans about the new (PACT Act) benefits and answer questions related to current benefits.
"There have been so many changes and additions recently to Veterans benefits, we are reaching out to as many people as possible to offer them the opportunity to talk to experts," Barkley said.
South Haven area veterans can schedule an appointment by either calling, 269-637-6817, or stopping by the Post to sign up for a time that is convenient for them between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. People can also drop in to be seen on a first come, first serve basis. While at the Post, light snacks will b served to veterans.
New Pact Act benefits include:
- Expanding and extending eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
- Adding 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
- Adding more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation,
- Requiring VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care,
- Helping VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures