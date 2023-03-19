BENTON TOWNSHIP — Break-ins, back taxes, exiting tenants, errant gulls and flood damage.
For years, The Orchards Mall has had nothing but bad news.
When Southwest Michiganders talk about the troubled Benton Township shopping center, many ask why it hasn’t been torn down, or why the county or township hasn’t condemned the building. Without funding or willing ownership, starting from scratch is presently not an option, even if it’s the one several local officials say makes the most sense.
“Demolition is not on the table. Structurally, there is nothing wrong with the building,” said Aseem Chaudhary of Bedi & Associates, which manages the mall.
The Herald-Palladium interviewed multiple sources knowledgable about the property and what a demolition would require.
Each stated the price tag of razing the building would be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, nearly the same amount that the current owners – Durga Property Holdings – paid to acquire the building in 2018. The HP reported the mall cost Durga Property Holdings more than $2.5 million and came with roughly $550,000 in back taxes. Three months after purchasing, Durga paid $220,000 in back taxes and municipal fees.
The Orchards Mall is nearly 600,000 square feet in size, with another million square feet of parking lot. All of these materials would have to be hauled offsite. Because the building was constructed in the late 1970s, asbestos remediation would likely be an issue, sources said.
Even if there was funding for demolition, current ownership does not want to do so. Durga Property Holdings has kept the building sound enough to avoid condemnation and has complied with its Berrien County delinquent tax repayment plan.
“It’s being maintained enough that no credible judge is going to condemn this place,” said County Commissioner Chokwe Pitchford on Thursday. “They’re paying their taxes. They’re on a payment plan with the county. They may be back some years, but they’re working to get that rectified. So government can’t just come into a private business and say, ‘We’re tearing this down, leveling this.’”
Durga Property Holdings currently owes nearly $330,000 in back taxes from the last three years: $97,600 from 2020 on just the mall structure, $87,850 from 2021 on 10 parcels including the mall, and $143,100 from 2022 on those same 10 parcels. Among the $330,000 in back taxes, more than $100,000 comes from unpaid sewer bills, and roughly $10,000 stems from unpaid mowing charges, Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich said.
The repayment plan for the delinquent 2020 taxes requires them to pay back $250 a month. Assuming the owners pay the minimum amount every month, it would take 32.5 years for Durga Property Holdings to pay back what it owes – just for the year 2020. Weich said the county hopes to revisit that payment plan soon.
Benton Township Supervisor Cathy Yates echoed Pitchford’s stance.
“It’s their property. We cannot take it from them,” Yates said Tuesday. “So what we’re trying to do is work with them.”
Outpacing cost
The owners and their managing partners want to renovate, not demolish the 60-acre property. However, Chaudhary declined to describe the planned renovations.
“We are absolutely committed to bringing back the mall again,” Chaudhary said.
Mall officials may want to see the mall return to its former glory. However, others aren’t sure it can be done.
“The site has tremendous potential for future development, but no incentives are available at the local, state, nor federal levels for any property owner with delinquent taxes,” Cornerstone Alliance CEO Rob Cleveland said in a statement Monday. “Cornerstone Alliance has supported Benton Charter Township for more than three decades, and we will continue to support the Township, and provide input where appropriate. The sooner that build is demolished, the better it will be for the community.”
Likewise, state Rep. Joey Andrews, D-St. Joseph, and Pitchford said concepts that are being proposed are only worth the commitments being made.
Plans to rehabilitate the building might outpace the cost of starting new, Andrews said.
“I believe that any real development that’s going to happen there is going to start with a teardown ...” Andrews said. “I increasingly don’t see the viability of maintaining that building in the state that it’s in.”