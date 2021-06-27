ALLEGAN — Off-road vehicle owners in Allegan County will now be able to legally ride on sections of roadways throughout the county.
The County Board of Commissioners, earlier this month, passed an ORV ordinance, resulting from nearly a year of county-wide informational efforts by an ORV citizens group.
The ordinance takes effect July 1.
The ordinance as passed allows the county’s road commission to close up to 30 percent of the roadways to ORV use. The road commission adopted a list at its June 9th meeting. The list will be posted on both the road commission and the county’s web site, www.allegancounty.org.