To get people into the spirit of Halloween, Our Town Players of South Haven plans to present "Halloween Horrors" this weekend.
The show consists of five macabre and humorous songs and skits, followed by a short play. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the historic Masonic Temple, 231 Center St., in downtown South Haven, a venue that show director Chris Measzros thinks is the perfect setting for a Halloween-themed production.
"It's a building so mysterious to be in it's worth the price of admission alone," he said. "This show, geared to an adult audience, is sometimes funny, sometimes cringy, but always entertaining."
"Halloween Horrors" opens with a musical rendition of a poem by Shel Siverstein, "You're Always Welcome at Our House," where characters end up receiving unfortunate surprises. Other musical numbers follow in the same vein, including one called "The Strange Visitor," a ballad about a spectral visitor who intends to steal an old woman away from her spinning wheel.
Two more humorous skits follow, including "Bus Plunge," written by Measzros.
"It is about a cranky Michigan bus driver who punishes passengers who mispronounce the names of well-known landmarks," said Michael Fiedorowicz, Our Town Players publicist and a member of the "Halloween Horrors" cast.
After intermission, Our Town Players will perform "Murder at Darkstones Manor," based on a portion of a play by Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam.
"This short play is a comical dark spin on the murder mystery," Fiedorowicz said. "In it, family members gather at the family estate to celebrate a birthday. A mystery ensues one incident at a time."
The entire production features Our Town Players performers Measzros, Fiedorowicz, Tracey Davis, Jamal Butler, Kim Gruber, Sue Meyer and Sarah Randall.
Admission to "Halloween Horrors" is $12 for adults and $10 for veterans and seniors, and can be purchased at the door. Only cash or checks will be accepted.