Cast members for Our Town Players’ children’s production, “The Rise of Robin Hood,” are shown prior to a dress rehearsal this past week in Listiak Auditorium. The play will open at 7:30 p.m., Friday, and will be shown again at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and 2:30 p.m., Sunday. The play will then be performed again, Feb. 10-12. Tickets are available at the door.