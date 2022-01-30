Like many community theater troupes across the country, South Haven’s Our Town Players found no audience to perform in front of during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that will change this coming weekend, when Our Town Players resurrects its annual children’s production to present “The Rise of Robin Hood.” The show, written by children’s playwright Brian Taylor and directed by longtime Our Town Players member Tracey Davis, will be presented Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 10-12 at South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 11-12; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 and 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for people 65 and older and for students 12 and older; and $6 for youth 11 and younger.
For Davis, who has been involved with 28 Our Town Players productions over the years, the chance to once again direct the annual children’s play was invigorating, yet worrisome because the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing due to the spread of the pandemic’s new Omicron variant.
“The Our Town Players Board of Directors was very concerned about the impact of being dark for two years,” she said regarding the decision to begin planning for the annual children’s show in the fall of 2021. “We were hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic would be long past but here we are in the very middle of it. For the first time the production budget had to include costs of COVID related items, regular mask for rehearsals, clear masks for the productions, hand sanitizers and other items.”
Once the theater troupe felt it would be safe to stage the play, it wondered if any kids would be interested in performing due to the annual youth production being canceled two years in a row.
“There are 42 cast members in the production,” Davis said. “We didn’t know whether we would have enough children at auditions to fill the roles and we wanted to create a safe environment to audition, rehearse and perform.”
But, as it turned out, kids were eager to get back on stage.
“Auditions were held prior to Thanksgiving and we had just the right amount of actors,” Davis said. “We requested that parents not be at rehearsals to keep numbers down and children were spread out when not on stage. We are asking that the children put their makeup and costumes on at home instead of having large groups in the dressing rooms. We have been very fortunate to have had very little sickness.”
“The Rise of Robin Hood” examines how Robin Hood, the legendary heroic outlaw of English folklore, came to be known as the hero of the poor and giver of hope to the hopeless. The first act shows a very young Robin. Overwhelmed by the injustice he sees around him he vows to make a difference in the lives of others. Act Two shows Robin three years later. Wiser, and surrounded by his friends and followers, Robin takes a final stand against the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham and his evil wife, Lady Blackwood. The audience will recognize such well-known “Robin Hood” characters as Friar Tuck, Little John and Marian, but there are some new ones, as well.
“Hazel, Robin’s sister is introduced, as well as a number of shop keepers and a twist on the Will Scarlett character, and of course King Richard makes a critical entrance,” Davis said.
“The themes of this play are so important and apply so beautifully to the challenges of today,” she went on to say. “The children get it. They are so excited to have this opportunity to share the play with the audience.”
Performers spent the past week taking part in dress rehearsals for the upcoming play. Davis observed how far they’ve come since rehearsals first began. She also noted several of the performers who had taken part in previous Our Town children’s productions prior to the pandemic.
“All of us involved in this production understand what a gift it is to be together creating this opportunity to share with our community,” she said. “These children have grown so much in the past two years and have missed working with one another. This has been important work and none of it is lost on anyone involved.”
“The Rise of Robin Hood” is the latest children’s play to be written by Brian D. Taylor, a former drama teacher who is also an editor for Pioneer Drama Service, based in Denver, Colo.
“Brian Taylor wrote this play (‘Robin Hood’) in 2021 during the COVID lockdown.” Davis said. “He has written a number of the productions we have presented; most recently ‘Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens.’ Our Town Players flew Brian out during that production and he presented a play-writing workshop.”
The cast members for “The Rise of Robin Hood” follows:
Robin: Jodie Wilson
Hazel: Ruby Peterson
Villagers: Avalee, Melanie Ruppert; Linnaen, Mahra Rigozzi; Friar Tuck, Nick Henry; Little John, Brian Peterson; Sayra, Haley Hampton; Beggar, Naomi Wilson; Portia, Amira West.
Nuns and orphans: Mother Mary, Jessica Klaver; Sister Patience, Ellie Priebe; Sister Forthright, Raine Athan; Ginny, Adeline Cook; Sam, Jonah Wilson; Ruth, Kaya Durden; Pete, Ty Anderson; Maybe, Cooper Priebe.
Sheriff and his spies: Sheriff, Grant Wilson; Marian, Marie Wilson; Regan, Grace Sprout; Lady Gisell of Gisbourne, Gigi Strebeck; Sir Divvy, Hayden Washegesic.
Others: Ellen-A-Dale, Drew Olney; Lady Blackwood, Rebekah Thayer; Scarlet Will, Everly Strebeck; Tax collectors, Rafe and Rhys Ruppert; Mother, Jessica Klaver; Sir Brahme, Hunter Guminski; King Richard, Jack Sprout.
Extras: Atiya West, Peyton Washegesic, Caleb Sherburne, Silas Vanlandingham, Varyn Perez.
Forest Fairy Dancers: Shoreline Dance Academy students