Youngsters interested in learning about acting and theater will be offered the opportunity this month to take part in a camp geared directly to them.
Our Town Players community theater troupe is presenting its annual summer Acting Up! drama camp, with teacher and actor Chris Measzros.
The week-long day camp is scheduled June 27 through July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
This musical theater camp will culminate with the show, “The Train Left the Station,” Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m. The show will feature a collection of skits, songs, jokes and stunts that celebrate America’s love affair with the train.
The camp is for students entering third through 9th grade in the fall. Every student will be part of the cast and learn about acting, blocking, singing and production design. Students will get the opportunity to work with others who have a diversity of experience and training.
The camp is $160 per student ($145 for additional child in each family). Scholarships to cover students fees are available.
To register, checks can be made out to Acting up! Drama Camps and mailed to 122 N. Dartmouth, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
For more information call Chris Measzros, 269-370-2584 or go to www.ourtownplayers.org or visit the theater group’s Facebook site at Our Town Players of South Haven.