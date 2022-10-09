Over the past decade, South Haven’s Dyckman Park and the downtown pavilion have become a gathering place for the farmers market, ice rink and a variety of festivals.
But one community organization feels something is missing to make the park a year-round attraction for gatherings – a large outdoor fireplace.
To help make the idea a reality for Dyckman Park, SHOUT for South Haven is embarking on a fundraising drive over the next two months to collect $100,000 toward construction of a gas-fired fireplace for the park – located across the street from South Haven City Hall.
“We’ve been looking at this project for three years,” said Bob Copping, president of SHOUT. The organization was created in the 1990s to launch beautification projects that enhance South Haven.
The large, gas-fired outdoor fireplace would be on the westside of the park. Brick pavers would line the area and benches would be installed for people to sit on.
“It will be a commercial-grade fireplace, screened and safely built,” Copping said. “Plans are designed so as not to have any trees removed from the park.”
The pandemic got in the way of SHOUT’s latest project, but it didn’t stop the organization from looking for funding sources.
They found a source through the City of South Haven, which has wanted to make the park a focal point for gatherings, according to Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
“We want to enhance the amenities offered downtown,” he said. “Dyckman Park is a centrally located place. We have the farmers market in the summer and ice rink in the winter at the pavilion. We’re in the process of a $350,000 project to create new restrooms at the park and feel this will be a transformative feature for the park to make it a year-round attraction.”
When city officials discovered SHOUT was willing to donate $25,000 toward the outdoor fireplace, Graham began to explore possible grant opportunities. He found one through the Michigan Economic Development Commission’s Public Spaces Community Places program.
The program provides matching grants up to $50,000 toward projects that enhance downtowns in Michigan.
Graham handled the paperwork and received preliminary approval for a $40,000 matching grant. However, the matching funds must be raised by community residents within 60 days through a crowdfunding website.
“With known contributions to date, an additional $22,000 needs to be raised toward the $40,000 challenge,” Copping stated last week.
The official launch date for the fundraising effort will begin Monday, Oct. 10. At that time, the crowdfunding website, patronicity.com/southhaven, will be functional for people to donate and learn more about the project.
“The 60-day clock starts on Monday,” said Tom Renner, a former president of the South Haven Rotary Club, who helped spearhead the idea for the gas-fired fireplace after seeing one in downtown Holland several years ago.
Over the years, SHOUT has taken on a number of beautification and cultural improvement projects throughout South Haven, including installation of clock towers at Dyckman Park and Ellen Avery Park, the creation of SHOUT Park on Dunkley Avenue overlooking the Black River, installation of outdoor sculptures at city hall, outdoor lighting and benches for North and South beaches.
“If they are able to fundraise the money, the request would be brought to the city council in early 2023 with the goal of construction prior to the fall or 2023,” Graham said.