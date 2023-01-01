Shortly before Christmas, the familiar sign atop the former Dairy Queen in downtown South Haven was taken down, signaling what the restaurant’s new owner hopes will become the startup of an innovative indoor-outdoor food court.
The restaurant’s new owner, Trevor Brooks of South Haven, plans to renovate and update the existing Dairy Queen building and its adjoining large parking lot into an outdoor food court/indoor restaurant in time for the summer of 2023. Both are expected to be accessed by large pull-up doors.
“The property will have a huge makeover,” Brooks said. “The lobby and indoor eating area will be renovated. The kitchen, which is very outdated, will be gutted and rebuilt.”
Brooks said the exterior wall of the Dairy Queen building, which overlooks the parking lot, will include large garage doors that will open during warmer months to allow patrons to go to and from the outdoor food court.
During the colder seasons, the doors will be closed to create an indoor space for restaurant patrons.
Brooks envisions three to five permanent micro-kitchens to be in the outdoor food court, offering a variety of cuisine. At this point, he’s considering full-time vendors offering Asian and Greek cuisine.
“I’m still exploring what residents want,” he said. “We don’t want the food to compete with what other downtown restaurants are offering. The food will be more of a ‘grab-and-go’ variety.”
Brooks, who bought the Dairy Queen building in May, has faced an uphill struggle over the past several months to make his dream of an outdoor food court become a reality.
Shortly after buying Dairy Queen, he approached South Haven officials with the idea of establishing a food truck court in the restaurant’s parking lot. His ideas were put on hold, however, due to the city’s existing food truck ordinance that does not allow food trucks in the downtown central business district. Although city officials are in the process of updating the food truck ordinance, Brooks ran into another obstacle when he and Dairy Queen corporate officials couldn’t agree this fall on whether to allow him to continue as a restaurant under its existing franchise – which limited it to a seasonal business.
“I agreed to run the restaurant for the summer and then start the franchise process, which is a long process,” Brooks said. “Dairy Queen has different franchises. This franchise is considered a discontinued franchise. It’s one of the few left in America. They were OK with it as a treat store, but no food.”
Brooks envisioned a variety of food offered by different vendors, along with dairy treat items. However, he didn’t fit Dairy Queen’s models for their restaurants; Nor could he seek a franchise to become a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – similar to the one in Holland – because the city’s zoning ordinance does not allow drive-thru restaurants downtown.
That’s when he came up with the idea of transforming the parking lot into an outdoor food court, accessible to the indoor restaurant, with permanent structures for vendors. Food for the micro-kitchens would be stored and prepped in a kitchen area in the rear of the adjacent two-story building that he also purchased.
Brooks said he hopes his idea will click with city officials.
Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said it could, but cautioned that the concept would most likely need to receive a special use permit from the city’s planning commission.
“(Brooks) has brought up unique concepts that sound good,” Graham said. “The Central Business District allows carry-out foods, excluding drive-thrus. Outdoor dining is allowed by special use permit. I would suspect we could make it work. It depends. To my knowledge, nothing has been submitted yet.”
Meanwhile, Brooks is renaming his year-round indoor eatery, Kitchen Tribes: A Ghost Kitchen and Modern Eatery. It offers ice cream treats, similar to those that Dairy Queen offered, along with hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, and food items from three different vendors – Mr. Beast Burger, Wow Bao Asian foods and Strips & Wings.
If the outdoor food court becomes a reality, he plans to name it Patsy’s Park, in honor of his mother.