Holtec International will present at the April 13 meeting of the Palisades Community Advisory Panel on the proposed timeline for the decomissioning of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
Additionally, the Economic Growth Institute will present findings on the projected economic impact of the Palisades plant closure, a news release stated Monday.
“The PCAP serves as a space for community members to share their concerns, seek answers to questions, and be connected to official information regarding the closure of the Palisades plant,” said Sarah Snoeyink, programs and projects manager at Market Van Buren, in the release. “In this meeting, we hope the community will receive information that answers their questions regarding Holtec’s plan for decommissioning and the local economic impact of the Palisades’ closure.”
The April 13 meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the South Haven Campus of Lake Michigan College, located at 125 Veterans Boulevard.
The public is invited to attend in person or virtually, via Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting virtually, along with meeting agenda and other materials, can be found on Van Buren County’s website.
“We know there are members of the public that have questions about Holtec’s plan for the decomissioning of the Palisades plant,” said Joe Delmar, senior director of government affairs and communications at Holtec International, in the release. “This meeting will provide community members an opportunity to learn more about the proposed decomissioning timeline and key steps in the decomissioning process.”
Carmen Wells Quigg, project manager at the Economic Growth Institute, said their presentation will focus on the industries affected by the plant closure.