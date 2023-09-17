COVERT — Holtec International has signed a power purchase agreement in an effort to restart the former Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township.
In a joint statement, Holtec announced this past week it has entered into a long-term agreement with Wolverine Power Cooperative to repower the 800-megawatt plant.
As part of the agreement, Wolverine is committing to buy up to two-thirds of the power generated by Palisades. Wolverine’s nonprofit rural electric cooperative project partner, Hoosier Energy, would purchase the remaining balance.
“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership,” said Kelly Trice, president of Holtec Nuclear Generation and Decommissioning, in a news release. “The executed power purchase agreement represents a significant milestone in our journey toward reopening the plant, a historic moment for Michigan and the country. The repowering of Palisades ensures Michigan has sufficient energy to meet future demand and mitigate the impact of climate change, while creating hundreds of high-paying Michigan jobs, expanding the local tax base, and unleashing economic opportunity within the region and beyond.”
With its headquarters in Cadillac, Wolverine’s member rural electric cooperatives provide electricity to rural homes, businesses and public schools across more than half of Michigan’s lower peninsula.
“Ensuring reliable and affordable electricity in Michigan is crucial,” Wolverine CEO Eric Baker said in the release. “The restart of Palisades offers a practical, long-term solution to electric reliability in our state and aligns with Michigan’s ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions.”
Nick Culp, senior manager of government affairs at Palisades, said the “multi-decade agreement” would begin once the plant starts producing and selling electricity. However, Culp could not confirm the exact length of the agreement with Wolverine.
Following Holtec’s acquisition of the plant in June 2022, Palisades is on track to become the first plant to reopen in the U.S. after being shut down for decommissioning.
By securing this purchase agreement, Holtec was able to clear one of its bigger hurdles in restarting the plant. Holtec, which specializes in decommissioning nuclear power plants, had to negotiate a power purchase agreement with a utility company since they were not licensed to do so.
In early 2023, Holtec submitted an application with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office for federal loan funding, after being rejected from the agency’s civil nuclear credit program. The company is still working with the department to move the loan application process forward, Culp said.
“We continue to work on a regular basis with U.S. Department of Energy staff to advance our loan application,” Culp said. “This agreement not only provides financial certainty of the plant’s operation, but demonstrates to the department that we have the ability of repaying the loan we are seeking.”
Culp said Holtec anticipates they will have an update on the status of their federal loan within the next quarter.
Signing the agreement with Wolverine leaves two major milestones for Holtec: securing the federal loan and getting approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to outline their proposed path of repowering.
“Once we get to the point where the decision is made to begin the restart, then the next hurdle for us is restaffing the plants and making investments into the plant and its system,” Culp said. “We envision repowering would take approximately two years.”
On Tuesday, state Rep. Pauline Wendzel said the agreement marks a significant milestone for the state of Michigan.
“The successful repowering of Palisades would immediately provide 800-megawatts of safe, carbon-free, and reliable energy to a grid that desperately needs more baseload generation,” Wendzel said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, more than 600 hardworking people in good, high-paying jobs will return to Southwest Michigan – bolstering our local communities and economy.”
In June, the Michigan Legislature set a new budget that earmarked $150 million to help repower the plant. However, the supplemental spending has a built-in provision where the money can only be used if federal funds are also awarded to the plant. The money would be used to upgrade the plant if Holtec is allowed to reopen it.
Holtec has also participated in several public meetings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff to discuss the proposed regulatory path to reauthorize operations at Palisades within the agency’s existing regulatory framework.
During its operation, Palisades employed about 600 residents with an additional 1,000 specialty workers every 18 months to support scheduled refueling and maintenance.
According to an August assessment by the Economic Growth Institute at the University of Michigan, the early closure of Palisades resulted in the loss of 739 jobs and more than $259 million in output within Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.