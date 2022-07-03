COVERT — The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant closed in May, but the goodwill of its employees and parent company can still be felt throughout Van Buren County.
Van Buren Intermediate School District is the latest entity to benefit from the plant’s grant programs.
Plant officials announced recently that Entergy’s Foundation has approved grants for the 2021-22 school year, totaling $148,000 for programs offered through the intermediate school district.
These programs received grant funding:
Back to School Backpack Giveaway. Each year, the intermediate school district provides backpacks in August for students throughout Van Buren County.
SimCity Development. This program provides hands-on training to students enrolled in the Van Buren Technology Program’s law enforcement, emergency medical technician and fire science academy. The SimCity facility is designed to simulate situations that students would encounter while involved in law enforcement, emergency and fire department-related careers.
Purchase of new Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) mannequins and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) trainers to provide training throughout Van Buren County school districts.
Revitalization of the Habitat Trail at the Van Buren Intermediate School District grounds in Lawrence. The Habitat Trail covers a 35-acre stretch of natural wildlife habitat and includes a half-mile boardwalk that can be accessed by individuals with mobility difficulties. Revitalization of the boardwalk will allow continued access for trail users.
Reconstruction of the Bert Goens Learning Center pavilion shelter. The Learning Center in Lawrence provides educational services to students with moderate to severe disabilities. The students use the shelter to access a pavilion, which provides shelter from weather conditions, when students are participating in outdoor activities.
“It has been a pleasure for Entergy to serve as a community partner with the VBISD over the years,” said Darrell Corbin, Palisades site vice president, in a news release. “From building a playground for children with special needs to teaching our local teens the skills to become a future dentist, hair dresser, or firefighter – this is a program that truly makes a difference in the lives of our area youth.”