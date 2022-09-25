The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be over, but attendance at South Haven area churches could be best summed up with a parody of the old children’s rhyme: “Here’s the church. Here’s the steeple. Open the doors, where’s the people?”
The dilemma isn’t lost on Martha Lohrstorfer and Paula Marcoux, two members of St. Basil Catholic Church.
Attendance at area churches is down approximately 30 percent, Lohrstorfer estimated. And it’s not just the South Haven area that is dealing with lower attendance It’s a situation that appears to mirror church attendance throughout the United States.
According to a March 2022 article in Christianity Today, around two-thirds of people in the United States who usually attend church at least monthly said they were back in the pews in March – 67 percent, roughly the same as in September 2021 – 64 percent.
But rather than fret, the two South Haven area women have spent the past month spearheading a committee to get people to return to area houses of worship, and more importantly, to interact with each other in a positive way.
The result is a two-day celebration called Welcome Back Weekend. Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, the event will include activities, events and free dinners hosted by churches throughout the South Haven area.
The weekend will kick off at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 15 at Senior Services of Van Buren County’s new Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., where participants can enjoy a free pasta dinner complete with a salad, rolls, dessert and beverages while getting a chance to meet with a dozen or more pastors from South Haven area churches.
“We’re calling it Pasta with the Pastors,” Lohrstorfer said. During the dinner, attendees can get the chance to chat with area clergy – a number of whom are new to area churches since the start of the pandemic.
“We have about a half-dozen new pastors at churches in the South Haven area,” Lohrstorfer said.
Events on Sunday, Oct. 16, will take place at a variety of South Haven area churches, where people can take part in worship services and fun, social-related activities afterwards.
“One church is planning an Octoberfest theme by serving brats after the service,” Marcoux said.
The impetus for the two-day event began during a South Haven Area Ministerial Alliance (SHAMA) meeting in September.
“It started with a discussion among pastors about the need to reach out to people who have not returned to church following the pandemic,” Lohrstorfer said. Pastors, she went on to relate, pointed out several reasons people have given for not coming back to church following the pandemic where many congregations did not hold in-person services for fear of spreading the pandemic.
Those reasons included:
“No one called me, so I guess they forgot about me”
“No one will remember me”
“I don’t want to go back now and be judged for not coming back sooner”
“I don’t miss it.”
“They feel uncomfortable coming back to church,” Lohrstorfer said.
Yet, even though attendance is down at area churches, enthusiasm for organizing the Welcome Back Weekend appears to be running high, even though it’s not being sponsored financially or organized through the South Haven Area Ministerial Alliance.
“The enthusiasm has been phenomenal,” Lohrstorfer said.
Marcoux agreed. “The promotional materials, the dinner at Senior Village, the rent to use Senior Village and other expenses are being paid for by private donors.” she said.
The committee purposely chose not to organize the Welcome Back Weekend only through SHAMA because there are more than a dozen other churches in the area that don’t belong to SHAMA. The committee felt it was important to invite those churches as well.
“I’ve reached out to over two dozen churches in this area,” Lohrstorfer said. “We (members of the Welcome Back Weekend committee) wanted it to be clear the event is ecumenical. We didn’t want to promote any one church or only the churches that are members of SHAMA. We hope all churches in the area will want to be a part of this.”
Churches that are planning, so far, to be part of Welcome Back Weekend include Hope Reformed Church, St. Basil Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, First Congregational Church, First United Methodist Church, LifeBridge, Peace Lutheran Church, Spiritual Church of Christ and Casco United Methodist Church.
Other churches that want to take part in Welcome Back Weekend can contact Lohrstorfer at marthaknobel@yahoo.com