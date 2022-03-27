BLOOMINGDALE — A parole absconder from Bloomingdale faces several additional criminal charges after trying to flee from deputies earlier this week.
The incident leading up to the 38-year-old man’s arrest began at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday when Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies were asked to help the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit apprehend the man, who was on parole for a previous methamphetamine-related drug conviction.
While tracking the suspect, who was on GPS tether, the Recovery Unit and a sheriff’s road patrol deputy found he was traveling in a vehicle in Bloomingdale Township. When the vehicle was located, the deputy attempted to get closer to it.
However, the suspect kept traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of 46 1/2 Street and 14th Avenue in Columbia Township.
After the suspect turned onto 46 1/2 Street, he lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch, but was able to get out and continue northbound. The man turned onto the Kal-Haven Trail and then onto Eighth Avenue before losing control of the vehicle again and crashing into a ditch.
The man, who was not injured from the crash, was arrested and taken to Van Buren County jail for fleeing and eluding, and for absconding from parole. He also faces a criminal charge for possession of methamphetamine after police found meth and instruments for smoking meth in his vehicle.