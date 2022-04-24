Police are investigating a fiery car crash that occurred Easter weekend in South Haven Township.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17 along 76th Street near 23rd Avenue, according to a report from South Haven Area Emergency Services.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they found that a vehicle, traveling north on 76th Street, veered off the road, sideswiped a tree and then burst into flames in a wooded area off the road.
The 20-year-old male driver from South Haven was able to remove the injured passenger out of the burning vehicle and get her to safety. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Kalamazoo. As of last week, police were not releasing the names of the driver or passenger, or what may have caused the car to veer off the road.