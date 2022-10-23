“We were not designed to live alone. We need fellowship, friendship. We need to be back in church.”
Those words from Paul Layendecker, president of We Care Community Resources Center and a member of the South Haven Area Ministerial Alliance, resonated with the 200 people who gathered together Oct. 15 for the opening ceremony of Welcome Back Weekend, a two-day event designed to help bring people back to South Haven area churches following the two-year COVID-19 pandemic.
Layendecker’s words especially resonated with the 11 pastors who were invited to mingle with area residents who were invited for the free meal, dubbed Pasta with the Pastors.
Church attendance, several of the pastors said, hasn’t rebounded from the start of the pandemic in early 2020 when churches were forced to close their doors to in-person worship services and instead offer online services in an effort to reduce the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Although churches re-opened to in-person worship in 2021, people still seem reluctant to return.
“It has affected attendance,” said Pastor Justin Lechner of LifeBridge Church.
Rev. Travis Wilson of Peace Lutheran Church echoed Lechner’s comment.
“It’s not what it was,” Wilson said. “It’s coming back, but it’s different.”
The observations of area church leaders hasn’t been lost on Martha Lohrstorfer and Paula Marcoux, members of St. Basil Catholic Church, who played a key role in organizing the ecumenical Welcome Back Weekend event.
The impetus for the two-day event began during a South Haven Area Ministerial Alliance (SHAMA) meeting in September, according to Lohrstorfer.
“It started with a discussion among pastors about the need to reach out to people who have not returned to church following the pandemic,” Lohrstorfer said. Pastors, she went on to relate, pointed out several reasons people have given for not coming back to church following the pandemic where many congregations did not hold in-person services for fear of spreading the pandemic.
The pastors’ concerns led to the idea of an event designed to bring people back to houses of worship. Welcome Back Weekend started with the Pasta with the Pastors dinner, which took place at the new Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village in South Haven. The meal included a salad, pasta, rolls, beverages and dessert, courtesy of sponsors like Phoenix Street Cafe, who stepped up to pay for the meal.
Special events continued Sunday at area churches, such as St. Basil Catholic Church, which invited Bishop Paul Bradley of the Kalamazoo Diocese to speak at its 11 a.m. service, followed by a free Oktoberfest-style lunch afterwards and informational booths explaining services and activities offered by the church.
Events, as Welcome Back Weekend, pastors hope, will help spur people to seek spiritual comfort amongst others.
“I think there are people who don’t know how to come back,” Rev. Steve Smallegan of Hope Reformed Church observed. “My hope is people will feel like they need to be part of a group. We are made for relationships and gatherings. If someone wants to go to Hope Church, good. But if they go elsewhere, that’s OK. I just want them to be in a place to worship.”