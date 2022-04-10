Four years ago when the congregation of First Congregational Church celebrated Rev. Jeffrey Dick's 25th anniversary of service to the church and community, he mused that he would probably retire in 3-5 years.
True to his word, the church's longtime pastor will be doing just that. After 29 years at the helm of the South Haven church, and 12 years of serving congregations elsewhere, Dick and his wife, Lynn, will be moving in May to the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming to settle into their retirement years.
"It is time for a couple of reasons," Dick said. "One, the church is in a very healthy place and that makes a good transition time. Second, the pandemic has really taken a lot out of me. There are many new ways of 'being church' that require changes – many that I have made, but ministry is much different; technology is so much more a part of it. Lastly, after 41 years of working every holiday and almost every weekend of every year, I long to spend more time with my family, from my mom to my children and grandchildren – and of course with my wife."
But before the couple leaves, the church congregation wants to honor them, Sunday, April 24 during a farewell reception. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. at the church, 651 Phoenix St.
Dick first came to South Haven in 1993 after serving as an assistant pastor in Buffalo, New York for 5 years and as pastor of a congregation in New Hampshire for 7 years.
During his three decades-stay in South Haven as a church pastor, Dick has also taken on a myriad of duties with non-profit groups and municipal boards.
He served twice as South Haven Kiwanis Club president; chaired the CROP Walk; served as a board member for the Samaritan Counseling Center; led worship services at Countryside Nursing Home for 15 years; was a member of the South Haven Parks Commission; traveled to Haiti 4 times for mission trips; helped build Habitat for Humanity homes; participated in plays with Our Town Players; helped promote and participate in the holiday train shows sponsored through We Care; and made sure to watch his children's sporting events. That last task, alone, kept him quite busy. He and his wife are the parents of six children, now grown.
Dick also has helped with the Cub and Boy Scout program at First Congregational Church, is a member of South Haven Rotary Club, and has been a member of South Haven Public Schools Human Reproductive Advisory Board and South Haven Community Scholarship Fund.
Now, though, he wants to devote time to his family and his hobbies.
"Spending time with family is first and foremost," he said. "Our moms are 89 years old and live in Buffalo. We look forward to going there more often. Being grandpa with our 7 grandchildren is something I look forward to. I enjoy O Scale model trains and I have a separate building in our new backyard to turn into a train shed. Playing with the trains and building scenery will be fun. After that, Lynn and I look forward to some travels."
When he and Lynn leave for their new home, Dick said he will take with him fond memories of serving at First Congregational Church.
"One of my fondest memories is hosting St. Basil Roman Catholic Church during their almost year-long renovation," he recollected. "Working with Fr. Bob (Flickinger), sharing worship services and attending mass with our friends there was powerful. That two very different churches could come together in a time when people focus what divides us, was so important.
Another memory also proved memorable to Dick.
"One of the most powerful moments came one year on Ash Wednesday," remembered. "My wife and I were at a local restaurant that evening, and I had ashes on my forehead. Our server mentioned that she had missed getting to a worship service to receive ashes due to working. Right there, I asked if she would like some. I said a short prayer, and shared some of the ashes on my forehead with her. It was a very moving moment. She was not a member of my church, but in this community, it is the relationships that we have that are the fondest memories I have."
With Dick's departure, an interim or "bridge" pastor as the Congregational Church refers to them, will lead the congregation until a permanent pastor is chosen.
The Rev. Emily Joye McGaughy will serve as a Bridge Pastor until a new senior pastor is called. She will begin in May.