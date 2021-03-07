In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a major building renovation project what does a library’s staff do to attract patrons?
If they’re anything like South Haven Memorial Library’s staff, they’ll come up with alternative ways to lure adults and children back to enjoying a good book.
“We came up with more novel ways to reach the public because of COVID,” Children’s Librarian Gail Patterson-Gladney said.
Utilizing the library’s website is one way patrons can still stay actively engaged with reading.
“We have so many great things on our website,” Gladney said. “We have our electronic catalog where people can sign up and download an electronic book. There’s a list of our new books on the website ... We have stuff for teens and for children and suggestions to help kids with literacy.”
The library has also come up with a different way to offer one of its most popular programs – Storytime. In the past, young children and their parents gathered weekly to read books and make a craft related to that week’s story theme.
COVID-19 health restrictions, however, forced cancellation of the program due to the library being closed to the public for much of 2020, coupled this year, with the small size of the building it is temporarily located in while renovations take place at its regular location at 314 Broadway Ave.
As a result, the library is bringing Storytime to families in the form of Storytime Book Bags. Patrons can check out a bag with books and a craft inside to share with children. Bags can be picked up at the library on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays, from 2-6 p.m.
“Miss Doni (who is in charge of Storytime) and I wanted to encourage more reading,” Gladney said. “We’re trying to figure out how to get these books circulating.”
It’s not just children’s books that aren’t being checked out, it’s also adult reading materials.
“Overall, all of our circulation is down,” Gladney said.
In July of 2019, for example, patrons checked out 4,617 books, magazines and other media-related materials. That figure dropped to 1,009 in July 2020. With the exception of January of 2020, circulation dropped significantly for each of the remaining months of the year compared to 2019.
“Obviously, 2020 was not a great year,” said library office manager and bookkeeper Becky Ruiz.
The numbers began dropping in earnest in mid-March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s lockdown in Michigan. Health restrictions forced the closure of such businesses and organizations as libraries, which remained closed through the month of June. Service was then limited to curbside pickup for the following months.
The library suffered another whammy in November when it relocated its operations to a temporary location at the former John’s Stereo, at 08947 M-140 Hwy. so that construction could begin on the $23 million renovation project.
Even though John’s Stereo building is nearly four times less the square footage as South Haven Memorial Library’s quarters on Broadway, Library Director Jim France, staff and volunteers still managed to relocate all of the library’s book inventory into the temporary quarters.
“We went from 11,000 square feet down to 3,500 square feet,” Gladney said.
But because of its small size, the temporary library can only hold up to five people at a time due to the ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions.
That’s not stopping library staff from promoting services that are still available to the public.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize we have services at the library for them,” Gladney said.
Aside from the array of books lining the shelves, the library also offers limited computer usage, a copy machine and microfilm research materials.
To utilize the library, patrons will need to first make an appointment by calling 269-637-2403. or emailing shml@shmlibrary.org
The library will be open by appointment on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Curbside service is also available Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
With 2020 now behind them and renovations underway at the library on Broadway Avenue, staff are hopeful 2021 will end on a high note.
“The opening of the remodeled library is scheduled for October. That’s what the goal is,” Gladney said. “It’s going to be a welcomed renovation.”